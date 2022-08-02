ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

SoundCloud is laying off up to 20 percent of its workforce

SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo

“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlad Tenev
AFP

Amazon to buy Roomba-maker iRobot in $1.7 bn deal

Amazon on Friday announced a $1.7 billion deal to buy the maker of robotic vacuum Roomba in a merger that would play into the tech giant's artificial intelligence and smart home ambitions. US-based iRobot is a global company that builds robots and "intelligent home" innovations, having introduced Roomba self-operating vacuums a decade ago, Amazon said in a release.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cloudflare soars after beating on revenue and raising annual forecast

Sales cycles are getting shorter, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told analysts. The company raised its full-year guidance and beat on second-quarter revenue. Cloudflare shares jumped more than 27% on Friday, after the content distribution network and security provider announced second-quarter results and full-year guidance that exceeded analysts' predictions. It was the stock's best day since its 2019 New York Stock Exchange debut.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Robinhood Markets Inc#Gamestop Corp#Washingtonediting
TechCrunch

SoundCloud will reduce its workforce by around 20%, blaming the weak economic environment

The company told TechCrunch the decision was due to “a significant company transformation and the challenging economic and financial environment.”. SoundCloud added, “During this difficult time, we are focused on providing the support and resources to those transitioning while reinforcing our commitment to executing our mission to lead what’s next in music.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Axonic Capital Hires Michael Gordon as Head of Insurance Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Axonic Capital, New York-based structured credit, commercial real estate, and systematic fixed income specialist with $4.8 billion in assets under management, announced the addition of Michael Gordon, who will build out Axonic’s Insurance Solutions business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006037/en/ Michael Gordon - Head of Insurance Solutions at Axonic Capital (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Britain lifts rates by most since 1995, latest to deliver aggressive hikes

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday by half-a-point in its biggest move in 27 years to tame inflation. Central banks in the United States, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and elsewhere have lined up with aggressive rate rises recently and the European Central Bank last month delivered its first rate hike since 2011.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Fiverr Stock Jumped on Thursday

The tech stock missed on revenue and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. Adjusted earnings per share were better than expected. A shift in strategic priorities led to a higher outlook for full-year profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Variety

Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year

Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marketplace.org

About 200 Chinese firms are at risk of getting kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE

In late 2017, a Chinese upstart called Luckin Coffee entered what was mostly a luxury sector in China. Starbucks stores in mainland China were prestigious and pricey, but Luckin offered cheaper coffee. Its selling point was that customers could order and pay through its app. A 2018 report by state-run...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Jumping Today

Gilead beat analysts' expectations with its second-quarter results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy