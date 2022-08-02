Read on money.usnews.com
Engadget
SoundCloud is laying off up to 20 percent of its workforce
SoundCloud is joining the depressingly long list of companies in the tech industry that are letting personnel go due to the economic downturn. According to Billboard and Variety, company CEO Michael Weissman told employees in an email that it's "making reductions" to its global team that will impact up to 20 percent of SoundCloud. Weissman said the move is necessary "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds." Further, the layoffs and the prudent financial decisions the company had recently made apparently put it on the path to sustained profitability.
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
TechCrunch
Shopify makes $100M strategic investment in marketing automation startup Klaviyo
“We’ve been working closely with Shopify for years and this is a great next step,” Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki told TechCrunch via email. “I’ve talked with their product team and CEO many times — they’re big believers in our mission of empowering creators and they have a lot of respect for the products we’ve built and our customer-first, product-led culture. Shopify’s been key to our growth and a great team to work with and we’re excited that this will help us go faster in helping more of their customers.”
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
CNBC
Paul Britton, CEO of $9.5 billion derivatives firm, says the market hasn't seen the worst of it
The market has seen tremendous price swings this year - whether it comes to equities, fixed income, currencies, or commodities — but volatility expert Paul Britton doesn't think it ends there. Britton is the founder and CEO of the $9.5 billion derivatives firm, Capstone Investment Advisors. He sat down...
Amazon to buy Roomba-maker iRobot in $1.7 bn deal
Amazon on Friday announced a $1.7 billion deal to buy the maker of robotic vacuum Roomba in a merger that would play into the tech giant's artificial intelligence and smart home ambitions. US-based iRobot is a global company that builds robots and "intelligent home" innovations, having introduced Roomba self-operating vacuums a decade ago, Amazon said in a release.
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 despite recession's approach
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday, despite warning that a long recession is on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation which is now set to top 13%.
CNBC
Cloudflare soars after beating on revenue and raising annual forecast
Sales cycles are getting shorter, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told analysts. The company raised its full-year guidance and beat on second-quarter revenue. Cloudflare shares jumped more than 27% on Friday, after the content distribution network and security provider announced second-quarter results and full-year guidance that exceeded analysts' predictions. It was the stock's best day since its 2019 New York Stock Exchange debut.
TechCrunch
SoundCloud will reduce its workforce by around 20%, blaming the weak economic environment
The company told TechCrunch the decision was due to “a significant company transformation and the challenging economic and financial environment.”. SoundCloud added, “During this difficult time, we are focused on providing the support and resources to those transitioning while reinforcing our commitment to executing our mission to lead what’s next in music.”
Several U.S. states are giving residents up to $1,500 to counter inflation, but the IMF is telling Europe don’t even think about it
As record inflation and recession talk stress out consumers, governments have struggled to figure out what, if anything, they can do. Some countries, including the U.S. and many in Europe, have enacted broad, temporary measures like tax rebates, one-off payments, and tax cuts as their central banks raise interest rates.
Axonic Capital Hires Michael Gordon as Head of Insurance Solutions
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Axonic Capital, New York-based structured credit, commercial real estate, and systematic fixed income specialist with $4.8 billion in assets under management, announced the addition of Michael Gordon, who will build out Axonic’s Insurance Solutions business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006037/en/ Michael Gordon - Head of Insurance Solutions at Axonic Capital (Photo: Business Wire)
Latam's MercadoLibre profits soar, company plans growth
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc (MELI.O) reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts.
Fed officials beat inflation drum; 50-basis-point rate hike 'reasonable' next month
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials voiced their determination again on Wednesday to rein in high inflation, although one noted a half-percentage-point hike in the U.S. central bank's key interest rate next month might be enough to march toward that goal.
Britain lifts rates by most since 1995, latest to deliver aggressive hikes
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday by half-a-point in its biggest move in 27 years to tame inflation. Central banks in the United States, Canada, Australia, Switzerland and elsewhere have lined up with aggressive rate rises recently and the European Central Bank last month delivered its first rate hike since 2011.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
Motley Fool
Why Fiverr Stock Jumped on Thursday
The tech stock missed on revenue and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. Adjusted earnings per share were better than expected. A shift in strategic priorities led to a higher outlook for full-year profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Live Nation Posts Robust 2022 Second Quarter, Says It’s on Track for a Record Year
Click here to read the full article. Live Nation posted solid results in its second quarter earnings report, with a 40% increase in revenue over the same period in 2019 to $4.4 billion, an 86% increase in operating income to $319 million, and a 50% increase in adjusted operating income $480 million. Perhaps most significantly, “We have sold over 100 million tickets for our concerts this year — more than we sold for the entire year in 2019,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement, adding that the company is on track for a record year. Live Nation also posted what it...
marketplace.org
About 200 Chinese firms are at risk of getting kicked off the Nasdaq and NYSE
In late 2017, a Chinese upstart called Luckin Coffee entered what was mostly a luxury sector in China. Starbucks stores in mainland China were prestigious and pricey, but Luckin offered cheaper coffee. Its selling point was that customers could order and pay through its app. A 2018 report by state-run...
Motley Fool
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Is Jumping Today
Gilead beat analysts' expectations with its second-quarter results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
U.S. weekly jobless claims increase, but labor market remains tight
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week, suggesting some softening in the labor market, though overall conditions remain tight.
