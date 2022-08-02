Conshohocken Favorite Coyote Crossing Celebrating 25+ Years

Read on phillygrub.blog
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
morethanthecurve.com
Golden Dragon to close on September 16th
ConshyStuff.com reported a few weeks ago that Golden Dragon was closing. Today, Michael Klein of The Philadelphia Inquirer had an article about the restaurant closing and the family who owned it. From the article:. Golden Dragon — the Chinese restaurant near Conshohocken that the Vietnamese émigrés opened in 1982 —...
A French-American Restaurant to Debut in Delaware Next Year
The delicious-sounding concept conceived by BBC Tavern & Grill owner David Dietz will reside right next door to its sister store
Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With $1 Cookies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no denying that a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie right out of the oven holds a special place in our hearts. And nothing goes better with a chocolate chip cookie than a cold, refreshing glass of milk — especially this Thursday on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The day will be extra sweet at The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. In celebration of the day, customers can enjoy their beloved chocolate chip cookies for only $1 per cookie. Even better, 100% of the proceeds from Thursday’s $1 sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House charities in the Philadelphia region. There are plenty of spots to grab the delicious treat. The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company retail locations include Reading Terminal Market, Ridge Avenue, as well as the locations on the Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalks down the shore. Local delivery is also available through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. So, celebrate this sweet day by treating yourself to a cookie and a chilled glass of milk on this hot summer day.
billypenn.com
Divine Lorraine is now officially a Mint House hotel, but tenants feel pushed aside
David Budnick and his partner moved into the Divine Lorraine last November. It was their first place together without roommates, and they spent several months and a good chunk of money making the apartment in the historic building feel like their own. “We’ve really started to call this place home,”...
outdoors.org
Ridley Creek Concert Hike - The Core: Clapton
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
PhillyBite
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
Bringing the Taste of Greece to Phoenixville, Eatery Offers Mouthwatering Menu Inspired by Sisters’ Home Country
Avlós' bougatsa.Image via Avlós. Avlós, the local eatery run by sisters Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsilas, is bringing the delicious tastes of Greece to Phoenixville, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today.
Montco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Montgomery County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them. Franki Rudnesky reported a local one in PhillyVoice.
fox29.com
American Airlines announces hundreds of flight cancellations out of PHL
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The summer of travel woes will most certainly continue into the fall. American Airlines is the latest to announce hundreds of flight cancellations in the coming months. The security lines at the airport are the least of the concerns at Philadelphia International. With a summer filled with...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
billypenn.com
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Mid-Century Modern Country Manor in Spring City
Louis Kahn disciple Carlos Joseph Alvaré designed this masterpiece in 1967. Warm and cozy, it has withstood the test of time well. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. More than any other modern architect, Louis Kahn produced buildings...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
thetrek.co
The State Nobody Warns You About
You’ve climbed out of Palmerton, and that high gets you through the next few miles. New Jersey and New York are so close! You dreamily drool over thoughts of pizza, ice cream, and amazing deli sandwiches. Your inner child comes alive at the thought of spending the evening with your fellow hiker trash at the Drive In. Getting that photo in Times Square of you and your pack distracts you as you make your way towards Delaware Water Gap. The idea of the next two states has become a Candyland board game of adventure in your head.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
