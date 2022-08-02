Conshohocken Favorite Coyote Crossing Celebrating 25+ Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s no denying that a warm, gooey chocolate chip cookie right out of the oven holds a special place in our hearts. And nothing goes better with a chocolate chip cookie than a cold, refreshing glass of milk — especially this Thursday on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The day will be extra sweet at The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company. In celebration of the day, customers can enjoy their beloved chocolate chip cookies for only $1 per cookie. Even better, 100% of the proceeds from Thursday’s $1 sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House charities in the Philadelphia region. There are plenty of spots to grab the delicious treat. The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company retail locations include Reading Terminal Market, Ridge Avenue, as well as the locations on the Wildwood and Ocean City boardwalks down the shore. Local delivery is also available through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. So, celebrate this sweet day by treating yourself to a cookie and a chilled glass of milk on this hot summer day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO