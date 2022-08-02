Read on www.businessreport.com
Related
theadvocate.com
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
KTBS
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana craft brewers hope changes to state laws spur industry growth
Louisiana lawmakers have made three significant changes that went into effect this week on how the state regulates the craft beer business. Brewers hope the long-sought shifts help spur growth in their industry, which they say would have positive ripple effects in an economy where local food, drink and culture are major selling points.
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana Healthcare Connections partners with UL System to help employees complete degrees
Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Medicaid health plan that serves the state’s health department, announced it is partnering with Compete LA to help its employees complete degrees. The health plan has more than 600 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile. Louisiana Healthcare Connections will provide eligible full-time employees...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
theadvocate.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women
A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Bernhard Capital Partners’ quest to privatize utilities stirs controversy
Jim Bernhard addressed the Rotary Club of Lafayette in the summer of 2018, likely the first chance for most of those in the audience to see and hear the wealthy Baton Rouge businessman with local roots who wanted to buy their electricity system. Or at least that was their impression...
brproud.com
Former Southern University professor sentenced two years for fraud, money laundering
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A judge sentenced a 70-year-old former Southern University professor to two years in prison for fraud and money laundering Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Parviz Sharifrazi of Baton Rouge’s sentencing is a result of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
The Walls Project has been transforming Baton Rouge for 10 years
It’s the Walls Project’s birthday. The multifaceted nonprofit is celebrating a big milestone: a decade of making waves in Baton Rouge through its mission to dismantle poverty with a strong focus on arts, education and community empowerment. 225 magazine sat down with Walls Project executive director Casey Phillips...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana will get additional $134M in federal funding for road projects
Louisiana is set to receive an additional $134 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements as part of a new Federal Highway Administration program aimed at improving highway resilience to natural disasters. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation, or PROTECT, formula program will allocate the...
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge raising the salary stakes for city-parish employees
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has proposed the first across-the-board pay raise for city-parish employees since 2015, plus additional raises for police following two pay bumps last year. Can Baton Rouge afford it?
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tigerdroppings.com
Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!
Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
theadvocate.com
T.J. Finley, a former LSU QB, has been arrested at Auburn, report says
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was being held at the Lee County Detention Facility in Opelika, Alabama, Thursday on a charge of attempting to elude from the Auburn Police Department, according to a report by WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia. WRBL didn't yet have the details on what led to the arrest...
andthevalleyshook.com
And the Valley Seeks Help
You might have noticed that the ATVS staff has been dwindling lately. Billy and PodKatt retired from the blogging game; Seth Galina and Kenn Landry have gotten the call up to the big leagues and are full-time writers for PFF and MLB respectively; and life and all of its obligations has kept Adam and Poseur away.
Comments / 0