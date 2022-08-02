ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name

Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana craft brewers hope changes to state laws spur industry growth

Louisiana lawmakers have made three significant changes that went into effect this week on how the state regulates the craft beer business. Brewers hope the long-sought shifts help spur growth in their industry, which they say would have positive ripple effects in an economy where local food, drink and culture are major selling points.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they're selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.

The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

​​Louisiana Healthcare Connections partners with UL System to help employees complete degrees

Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Medicaid health plan that serves the state’s health department, announced it is partnering with Compete LA to help its employees complete degrees. The health plan has more than 600 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile. Louisiana Healthcare Connections will provide eligible full-time employees...
LOUISIANA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing; this one helps formerly incarcerated women

A Baton Rouge thrift store that aids formerly incarcerated women is planning on closing its doors later this year. Connections for Life, located on Highland Road near Harding Street just north of LSU, will stay open for “a few months” as it liquidates before shutting down, said Karen Stagg, executive director of the eponymous nonprofit that runs the thrift store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person
Connie Mack
Baton Rouge Business Report

The Walls Project has been transforming Baton Rouge for 10 years

It’s the Walls Project’s birthday. The multifaceted nonprofit is celebrating a big milestone: a decade of making waves in Baton Rouge through its mission to dismantle poverty with a strong focus on arts, education and community empowerment. 225 magazine sat down with Walls Project executive director Casey Phillips...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Infrastructure#Precast Concrete#Fertilizer#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Gkb Management#Lsu S Tiger Stadium#Lng
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana will get additional $134M in federal funding for road projects

Louisiana is set to receive an additional $134 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements as part of a new Federal Highway Administration program aimed at improving highway resilience to natural disasters. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation, or PROTECT, formula program will allocate the...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets

Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be

Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
tigerdroppings.com

Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!

Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

T.J. Finley, a former LSU QB, has been arrested at Auburn, report says

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was being held at the Lee County Detention Facility in Opelika, Alabama, Thursday on a charge of attempting to elude from the Auburn Police Department, according to a report by WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia. WRBL didn't yet have the details on what led to the arrest...
AUBURN, AL
andthevalleyshook.com

And the Valley Seeks Help

You might have noticed that the ATVS staff has been dwindling lately. Billy and PodKatt retired from the blogging game; Seth Galina and Kenn Landry have gotten the call up to the big leagues and are full-time writers for PFF and MLB respectively; and life and all of its obligations has kept Adam and Poseur away.
BATON ROUGE, LA

