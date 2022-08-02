ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Data analysis determines 'most searched for' tattoos in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qxtfc_0h2MhV4500
Photo credit: YakobchukOlena. File photo. (iStock)

Online art gallery Singulart has recently determined the most popular tattoo designs in Colorado by analyzing Google search data.

According to them, data shows that butterfly tattoos and tribal tattoos are the two most searched-for designs in the state, with 3600 local searches each throughout a month.

The list below shows the top 15 tattoo-related searches in Colorado and the average amount of searches for each per month.

  • Butterfly Tattoo, 3600 searches
  • Tribal Tattoo, 3600 searches
  • Finger Tattoo, 2900 searches
  • Rose Tattoo, 2900 searches
  • Flower Tattoo, 2400 searches
  • Dragon Tattoo, 1900 searches
  • Snake Tattoo , 1900 searches
  • Traditional Tattoo, 1900 searches
  • Mountain Tattoo, 1900 searches
  • Watercolor Tattoo, 1600 searches
  • Matching Tattoos, 1300 searches
  • Lion tattoo ,1300 searches
  • Skull tattoo, 1300 searches
  • Stick and poke tattoo, 1300 searches
  • Moon tattoo , 1300 searches
  • Geometric Tattoo, 1300 searches

Butterfly tattoos were also the most searched for nationwide, according to Singulart.

"From Ariana Grande’s subtle butterfly to Harry Style’s infamous chest piece, the number of butterfly tattoos amongst celebrities could be one reason for such a high demand for this style!" the release said.

Do you have a Colorado-themed tattoo? Tell us about it in the comments below.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs

Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er

Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Spooky Fun: WitchFest 2022 Is Coming to Colorado

If you love chilly nights, black cats, and all things spooky then this magical event happening in Colorado is for you. According to a press release from Moon Temple Mystery School, WitchFest 2022 is coming soon, so grab your brooms and let's fly!. When + Where is WitchFest 2022?. WitchFest...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why John Pacheaco Police Shooting Is Primed to Make Colorado Legal History

The tragic story of John Pacheaco, who died on Halloween 2020 after two Glendale Police Department officers, Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips, repeatedly shot into his vehicle, is on track to make Colorado legal history as the first case to be tried under reform legislation that allows law enforcement officials to be held personally liable for wrongful death.
GLENDALE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Data Analysis#Google Search#Butterfly Tattoo#Tribal Tattoo#Dragon Tattoo#Mountain Tattoo#Lion#Skull
Mix 104.3 KMXY

A Sweet Celebrity Favorite Is Rumored to Be Opening in Colorado

If you've ever dreamed of devouring a sundae with 20 scoops of ice cream or chowing down on a burger made of 24k gold then that dream may become a reality in Colorado. Rumor has it that Lone Tree’s Park Meadows Mall is expecting to welcome Sugar Factory American Brasserie soon. The eatery and confectionary shop are listed on Park Meadow's coming soon page.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tattoo
cpr.org

Colorado man arrested for threatening members of Congress

A Pueblo man has been indicted on 12 federal counts for allegedly threatening Congress members and their families. According to documents from the US District Court of Colorado, 19-year-old Malachi Mathias Moon Seals sent threatening messages over the web expressing his desire to assault and murder three members of Congress "with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with such official while.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy