Data analysis determines 'most searched for' tattoos in Colorado

Photo credit: YakobchukOlena. File photo. (iStock)

Online art gallery Singulart has recently determined the most popular tattoo designs in Colorado by analyzing Google search data.

According to them, data shows that butterfly tattoos and tribal tattoos are the two most searched-for designs in the state, with 3600 local searches each throughout a month.

The list below shows the top 15 tattoo-related searches in Colorado and the average amount of searches for each per month.

Butterfly Tattoo, 3600 searches

Tribal Tattoo, 3600 searches

Finger Tattoo, 2900 searches

Rose Tattoo, 2900 searches

Flower Tattoo, 2400 searches

Dragon Tattoo, 1900 searches

Snake Tattoo , 1900 searches

Traditional Tattoo, 1900 searches

Mountain Tattoo, 1900 searches

Watercolor Tattoo, 1600 searches

Matching Tattoos, 1300 searches

Lion tattoo ,1300 searches

Skull tattoo, 1300 searches

Stick and poke tattoo, 1300 searches

Moon tattoo , 1300 searches

Geometric Tattoo, 1300 searches

Butterfly tattoos were also the most searched for nationwide, according to Singulart.

"From Ariana Grande’s subtle butterfly to Harry Style’s infamous chest piece, the number of butterfly tattoos amongst celebrities could be one reason for such a high demand for this style!" the release said.

