Data analysis determines 'most searched for' tattoos in Colorado
Online art gallery Singulart has recently determined the most popular tattoo designs in Colorado by analyzing Google search data.
According to them, data shows that butterfly tattoos and tribal tattoos are the two most searched-for designs in the state, with 3600 local searches each throughout a month.
The list below shows the top 15 tattoo-related searches in Colorado and the average amount of searches for each per month.
- Butterfly Tattoo, 3600 searches
- Tribal Tattoo, 3600 searches
- Finger Tattoo, 2900 searches
- Rose Tattoo, 2900 searches
- Flower Tattoo, 2400 searches
- Dragon Tattoo, 1900 searches
- Snake Tattoo , 1900 searches
- Traditional Tattoo, 1900 searches
- Mountain Tattoo, 1900 searches
- Watercolor Tattoo, 1600 searches
- Matching Tattoos, 1300 searches
- Lion tattoo ,1300 searches
- Skull tattoo, 1300 searches
- Stick and poke tattoo, 1300 searches
- Moon tattoo , 1300 searches
- Geometric Tattoo, 1300 searches
Butterfly tattoos were also the most searched for nationwide, according to Singulart.
"From Ariana Grande’s subtle butterfly to Harry Style’s infamous chest piece, the number of butterfly tattoos amongst celebrities could be one reason for such a high demand for this style!" the release said.
