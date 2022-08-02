ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

claytoncrescent.org

Candlelight vigil for Reynolds Friday

The City of Forest Park will hold a candlelight prayer vigil for longtime Forest Park Police officer and former Interim Chief Jamie Reynolds on Friday, August 5. The vigil will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Park Police Department Headquarters, 320 Cash Memorial Blvd., which is just off Old Dixie Road.
FOREST PARK, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week

Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program

As Clayton County students returned to school on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the administration has not forgotten the tragedy of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has changed school safety across America.  Teachers greet their students as parents walk their children in the school building across the district and face the unwavering […] The post Clayton County Schools debuts “Village on Patrol” program appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired

Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
SMYRNA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer

Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.  Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
CBS 46

Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone

RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep. It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta. Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

100 Black Men Of Atlanta Welcomes B.E.S.T Academy Back To School

An annual tradition, 100 Black Men of Atlanta kicked off the first day of school by welcoming the students of B.E.S.T. Academy on Monday, August 1. Handshakes and high fives were abundant as members of the 100 Black Men and Emerging 100 lined the entry way, greeting students as their parents and buses dropped them off. Starting the day, breakfast with the senior class was provided by the Emerging 100 of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). The hiring event will take place at...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options

The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

