Blue Jays vs Rays Picks and Predictions: Toronto Stays Hot Against Divisional Rival

Read on www.prrecordgazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsAtlanta, GA
Related
FOX Sports
Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He...
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
Twins relievers gave up nine runs in four innings during a 9-3 loss.
numberfire.com
Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an Interleague showdown as the teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Orioles prediction and pick. The Pirates are 3-7 over their past 10 games. However, they are coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Blue Jays offense sputters again, earn split with Rays
The good vibes from the Trop were diminished quickly, as the Blue Jays dropped the final game of a two-game set with Tampa Bay 3-2. On Tuesday, a standout performance from Kevin Gausman hid most of the offensive struggles, however, today was a different story. Soft-tossing lefty Ryan Yarbrough continued to look like a Cy Young-caliber pitcher against Toronto like he always does in a game where Toronto only managed four hits.
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates from Comerica
Detroit Tigers (42-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-49) When: 7:10 p.m. Friday. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
FOX Sports
Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
JC Jackson quickly fitting into new-look Chargers defense
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Less than two weeks into training camp, J.C. Jackson is proving to be a quick study of the Los Angeles Chargers defense. The 26-year-old cornerback, one of the top defensive signings in the league during the offseason, has been making life difficult for wide receivers during practices. He came up with a big interception Friday during a two-minute drill near the end of practice. Backup quarterback Easton Stick threw a pass over the middle intended for Trevon Bradford before Jackson tipped it and then came up with the ball before it hit the ground. It’s the kind of play that has made Jackson one of the top defensive backs in the league and it was deserving of the nickname of Mr. INT that he gave himself during his four years with New England.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Tigers drop opener vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6-2: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (42-64) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-49) When: 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. ...
Comments / 0