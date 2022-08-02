ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Blue Jays vs Rays Picks and Predictions: Toronto Stays Hot Against Divisional Rival

By Covers Andrew Caley
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
Blue Jays offense sputters again, earn split with Rays

The good vibes from the Trop were diminished quickly, as the Blue Jays dropped the final game of a two-game set with Tampa Bay 3-2. On Tuesday, a standout performance from Kevin Gausman hid most of the offensive struggles, however, today was a different story. Soft-tossing lefty Ryan Yarbrough continued to look like a Cy Young-caliber pitcher against Toronto like he always does in a game where Toronto only managed four hits.
Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
JC Jackson quickly fitting into new-look Chargers defense

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Less than two weeks into training camp, J.C. Jackson is proving to be a quick study of the Los Angeles Chargers defense. The 26-year-old cornerback, one of the top defensive signings in the league during the offseason, has been making life difficult for wide receivers during practices. He came up with a big interception Friday during a two-minute drill near the end of practice. Backup quarterback Easton Stick threw a pass over the middle intended for Trevon Bradford before Jackson tipped it and then came up with the ball before it hit the ground. It’s the kind of play that has made Jackson one of the top defensive backs in the league and it was deserving of the nickname of Mr. INT that he gave himself during his four years with New England.
