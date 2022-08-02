Read on www.ctemag.com
Tools and partnerships can achieve long-term quality
Anyone who manufactures sophisticated precision parts and highly complex assemblies for fluid technology must rely on their supply partners. If the partners also bring an understanding of the procedures and competence in the processes, this can lead to fruitful and long-term connections. For example, there is a relevant partnership between...
The seven pillars of Vollmer sustainability
"A passion for perfection" – for decades, this quote has stood for reliability and quality from Vollmer. The company has delved deeper into this concept. The quote embodies the sustainable handling that, across generations, has turned the sharpening specialist into an international technological leader for machines for machining rotary tools as well as circular and band saws.
Automation Technology for Robotics (ATRO)
With ATRO, Beckhoff presents a breakthrough concept for robotics applications. This modular system enables extreme flexibility in robot kinematics to fit essentially any application with payloads up to 10 kg and reach of up to 1.3 meters. With ATRO, users can select the exact number of axes required and quickly assemble the exact robot or cobot needed for their application. Another compelling benefit of the modular robotic system, the internal media feeds for data, power and fluids are designed to support continuous rotation of all robot axes.
Quick Vision Pro Series
Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the Quick Vision Pro Series, the latest generation of Mitutoyo Vision Measurement Systems. Quick Vision Pro Series machines are packed with high-performance technologies that greatly improves 3D non-contact measurement and productivity. This highly advanced non-contact measuring system delivers even more speed, efficiency, and versatility to the Mitutoyo Vision Measurement line.
