The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of breaking into several vehicles at Silver Springs State Park. According to MCSO, the break-ins occurred recently while the vehicles were parked at Silver Springs State Park. Credit and debit cards belonging to the victims were stolen from the vehicles, and the two men (pictured below) are suspected of using these credit/debit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy and Target stores in Ocala.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO