leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman confesses she gave police sister’s name during traffic stop
A Leesburg woman landed behind bars after she confessed she gave police her sister’s name during a recent arrest. Temperance Diane Porter, 28, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to admit she had given a deputy her sister’s name during a July 21 arrest on a charge of driving while license suspended.
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
click orlando
DeLand man killed in rollover crash in Lake County, FHP says
DeLAND, Fla. – A 47-year-old DeLand man was killed early Friday in a single-vehicle wreck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash was reported around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 42 in Lake County, not far from DeLand in nearby Volusia County. [TRENDING: Become...
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
ocala-news.com
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV
A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
click orlando
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man charged with pawning stolen weed eater
A 19-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing a victim’s weed eater and pawning it at a local store. On Thursday, July 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the incident location on NW 76th Terrace in Ocala in reference to the theft. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the male victim who stated that his orange 28CC Husqvarna weed eater had been stolen, and he added that his first initial and last name were written on the engine’s cover.
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Williston
A two-vehicle collision killed one person and critically injured another along State Road 121 northeast of Williston on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 52-year-old male from Williston was driving a 2017 Ram pickup south on State Road 121 around 7:15 a.m. when he crossed the center line about a half mile south of NE 65th Street. The pickup struck a 2021 Nissan Kicks sedan being driven by a 49-year-old female from Williston head-on.
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
ocala-news.com
MCSO asking for help identifying two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at Silver Springs State Park
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify two men who are suspected of breaking into several vehicles at Silver Springs State Park. According to MCSO, the break-ins occurred recently while the vehicles were parked at Silver Springs State Park. Credit and debit cards belonging to the victims were stolen from the vehicles, and the two men (pictured below) are suspected of using these credit/debit cards to purchase over $6,000 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy and Target stores in Ocala.
WESH
Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered child
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are searching for a missing endangered child. Arianna Ames was last seen walking on the 13100 block of SE 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a white shirt with rainbow lettering on it along...
Man arrested for allegedly climbing through Orlando drive-thru window, stealing cash drawer
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly climbing into a Wendy’s drive-thru window and robbing a cash drawer at gunpoint. Randall T. Atwell is being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery wearing a mask. WATCH: Man in straw hat climbs into Orlando...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man jailed after fight with unfaithful lady friend at Lee Motel
A Leesburg man is accused of battering and threatening an unfaithful lady friend with a gun during a squabble at the Lee Motel. Christopher Adam Harrison, 38, of 1203 Crosby St., was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery (second or subsequent offense), and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
fox35orlando.com
Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A human skull was found in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officials responded to a call about the discovery near the 1600 block of SW 17th shortly before 5 a.m. "The remains were initially found by homeless people...
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested for DUI after leaving alcohol treatment center in Leesburg
A woman who sought treatment at Lifestream Behavioral Center in Leesburg was arrested shortly after leaving the facility. Laura Smith, 58, went to the treatment facility Saturday afternoon and as part of the intake process she took an unregistered portable breath test which showed a blood alcohol level of .193. She decided to leave the facility and got into a black Kia passenger car. Intake staff called the Leesburg Police Department, regarding a possible drunk driver loose on the streets.
leesburg-news.com
Argument with girlfriend leads to Leesburg man’s arrest at local motel
An argument with his girlfriend early Monday morning led to a Leesburg man’s drug arrest at a local motel. Jason Scott Pelfrey, 42, had rented a room at the Royal Inn on Bay Street in Eustis. Police were called to the motel when a loud argument occurred between Pelfrey and a woman who had been in the room with him.
click orlando
Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Deltona man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his big rig slammed into the back of a dump truck that had stopped for traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. on I-4...
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man jailed after found passed out in stolen vehicle at laundromat in Mount Dora
A 29-year-old Leesburg man was arrested for the fifth time this year after he was found passed out in a stolen vehicle in Mount Dora early Monday. Andrew Ray Begeot had to be administered Narcan and was hospitalized for a drug overdose before being taken to the Lake County Jail. He was charged with two counts of trafficking stolen property and single counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) without a prescription, possession of burglary tools, driving a vehicle with an unassigned license tag, and driving with a license that’s been expired more than six months.
