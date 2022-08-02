Documentary film on grief, loss to be shown Tuesday at Klamath County Library

Effective: 2022-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA, Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Canby, the Warner Mountains, and portions of Modoc National Forest. In South Central OR, southeastern Fire Zone 624 and southern 625, including Lakeview, Adel, Valley Falls, Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity may begin in the morning and continue throughout the day. The most likely time for abundant lighting will be in the afternoon and early evening. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO