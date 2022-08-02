Documentary film on grief, loss to be shown Tuesday at Klamath County Library

Read on www.heraldandnews.com
Herald and News
Fairly fun: Klamath County Fair opening offers games, food, rides, animals
For most of the afternoon, the carnival barkers stood idly by their attractions, occasionally shouting to passersby that were mostly avoiding them. The cement walkway sat vacant, perhaps awaiting a tumbleweed or an overpriced almost-Pikachu to drift by on the wind. Instead, crowds gathered on the opposite sides of the...
Herald and News
Klamath County Fair: Free fun for the whole family
Klamath County Fair is back for another round of family-friendly entertainment and fun for the whole community. This year marks the centennial anniversary of the county’s securing of the land on which the Klamath County Fairgrounds were built. That makes this year the 100th fair to be held at this location.
Herald and News
Donate to pets displaced by the McKinney Fire at Double-C World Class Pet Resort in Klamath Falls
Double-C World Class Pet Resort in Klamath Falls is collecting donations at its location on Washburn Way to help pets that have been displaced by the McKinney wildfire near the California/Oregon border. The company posted a comprehensive list of requested items to its Facebook page Sunday. The items are for...
Herald and News
Klamath County Fairgrounds: 100-year anniversary
For decades, the residents of Klamath County have gathered at the fairgrounds to take part in events, show off crafts, auction animals and spend time as a community. The fairgrounds — and the fair itself — have now hit a milestone: 100 years.
Herald and News
Hooking a sturgeon in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — So many places are poorly named. Take my hometown, Klamath Falls, for instance. The “falls” are a glorified rapid. When I stand at their base during average flow, the top of the “falls” are below my waist. Now, as an angler, I’m all for exaggerating a little bit, but this is a stretch by any means. Given my origins, it’s nice to see a city that lives up to its namesake water feature, like Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls Falcons look to surprise at Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series
The Klamath Falls Falcons are off to Ephrata, Wash., to compete in the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series. After last year’s trip to nationals, they’re taking some extra motivation along for the ride.
Herald and News
Men charged with stealing 360,000 gallons of water for 10,000-plant marijuana grow
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
Herald and News
Hughes, Spencer Michael
Spencer Michael Hughes was born 6/7/1990 and passed 7/29/2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6th at noon at Davenport's Chapel, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Or. Celebration of life immediately following a procession to Hughes Towing, 5645 Hwy. 97 N.
Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke
Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.
pnwag.net
Additional Depredations Reported In Klamath County
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called to the Ft. Klamath area of Klamath County Saturday evening, after a 650-pound yearling steer was found severely injured. The producer decided to euthanize the animal because of the severity of the injuries. ODFW investigators believe the injuries to the steer occurred late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA, Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Canby, the Warner Mountains, and portions of Modoc National Forest. In South Central OR, southeastern Fire Zone 624 and southern 625, including Lakeview, Adel, Valley Falls, Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge, and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity may begin in the morning and continue throughout the day. The most likely time for abundant lighting will be in the afternoon and early evening. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
