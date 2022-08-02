Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks
AMTD Digital (HKD): What do they do?. AMTD Digital is a Hong Kong based investment banking company that has created a digital platform called “AMTD SpiderNet”. AMTD calls SpiderNet a “metaverse” ecosystem and currently it’s mostly used by fintech start-ups and internet influencers. Oh, what’s that? That sounds vague you say? No worries, check out AMTD’s website to clear up all of your confusion.
Is Kohl's Stock On the Sale Rack? Check the Chart.
Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report stock has been all over the place, and lately that hasn’t been a good thing. Earlier this year, retail stocks were bucking the pain in the overall market. While in March and April Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report, Kohl’s and others were volatile, the stocks were trading at or near new highs.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -5.11%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)
Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today
Management sees profitability improving in the second half of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
DoorDash stock pops 18% after company posts record number of orders
DoorDash said the total number of orders it delivered grew 23% year over year to 426 million. Revenue grew 30% year over year, which the company attributed to increased order frequency and more monthly active users. DoorDash reported second-quarter results after the bell Thursday that beat Wall Street's revenue expectations...
Down 79%, Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Recent Earnings Release?
Snap's second-quarter earnings sent negative shockwaves across Wall Street. Should contrarian investors buy the dip?
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Shares Gained Altitude in July
Boeing shares lost a third of their value in the first half of 2022, but in July investors saw signs that perhaps the worst is over. The aerospace company did well at an international air show, and the company was cleared to resume Dreamliner deliveries. Investors need to be aware...
tipranks.com
LYFT Stock Jumps 9.9% on Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results
LYFT stock jumped 9.9% early Friday as investors cheered its impressive earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has posted impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. Shares of the company were up 9.9% in Friday’s pre-market trading session as investors looked impressed with the company’s upbeat results.
Newly minted meme stock darling AMTD slides after eye-popping surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of AMTD Digital plunged 40% on Wednesday to snap an eye-popping rally fueled by retail investors this week that briefly took the Hong Kong-based fintech's market value past that of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms.
Why Confluent Stock Popped Today
Investors were happy with the company's solid second-quarter results.
via.news
Zai Lab Stock Jumps 8% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) rose 8.09% to $40.83 at 15:10 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.2% to $12,693.50, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
