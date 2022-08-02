Read on lonestar923.com
Related
It’s time for the disabled community to take center stage
CODA's success should have provided the impetus for Hollywood to become more inclusive of disabled talent–but exclusion remains rife in the entertainment sector. It was German poet Bertrold Brecht who once mused that “art is not a mirror to reflect reality, but a hammer with which to shape it.” In 2022, disabled actors remain critically underrepresented, and Brecht’s words feel more pertinent than ever.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0