Ex-WVa Special Education Teacher Gets 10 Years in Abuse Case

Georgia School Bus Driver Killed in Wreck With Utility Truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver died when a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. Officials tell news outlets that three students were on the bus at the time of the wreck. Two were taken to a hospital in Thomaston.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.
Trump Loyalist Wins GOP Nod to Oversee Arizona Elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers...
Arizona's Arpaio Narrows Rival's Lead in Comeback Attempt
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted in 2016 by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, has narrowed his opponent’s lead in the race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades.
Storms Knock Out Power to 135,000 Customers in MN, WI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A line of severe storms that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin caused widespread damage to trees, poles and power lines and knocked out electrical service to 135,000 customers. Xcel Energy said power has been restored to 70% of customers who lost it during overnight storms. The...
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central Mississippi
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison...
