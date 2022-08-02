Read on www.kucb.org
KUCB
Historic anchor turns up in Unalaska
A historic anchor showed up at the dock in Unalaska on Saturday. A cargo ship had pulled it up while in Bristol Bay for the salmon fishery. Now someone in Unalaska has to figure out when and where that anchor came from, and how to preserve it. Andy Pillon is...
KUCB
US Navy NAVFAC NW Unalaska NDSA Public Notice
The United States Department of the Navy (Navy), through Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest (NAVFAC NW), is announcing the public availability of the Action Memorandum (AM) for a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) Interim Non-Time-Critical Removal Action (NTCRA) at the Unalaska Island Naval Defensive Sea Area (NDSA), Alaska. The Unalaska Island NDSA was established on 14 February 1941 by Executive Order 8680 and reserved as a naval defensive sea area for purposes of national defense. It includes the territorial waters between the extreme high-water marks and 3-mile marine boundaries around Unalaska, Umnak, Amaknak, Unalga, Akutan, and Akun islands. The NDSA site contains munitions and explosives of concerns (MEC) and munitions constituents (MC) used or released from past operations and activities. The AM presents the interim response action selected for the NDSA, which includes conducting an interim NTCRA to establish institutional controls and land-use restrictions to help protect human health and the environment.
KUCB
Subsea fiber touches down in Unalaska to bring high speed internet to the Aleutians
Work has started to lay 800 miles of subsea fiber that project engineers say will bring high speed internet to Unalaska and Akutan by the end of the year. “What you will get in Unalaska is what you would get here in Anchorage,” said GCI Rural Affairs Director Jen Nelson. “It’s going to open up so many capabilities, whether it be education, commerce, or entertainment.”
