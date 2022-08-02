The United States Department of the Navy (Navy), through Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest (NAVFAC NW), is announcing the public availability of the Action Memorandum (AM) for a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) Interim Non-Time-Critical Removal Action (NTCRA) at the Unalaska Island Naval Defensive Sea Area (NDSA), Alaska. The Unalaska Island NDSA was established on 14 February 1941 by Executive Order 8680 and reserved as a naval defensive sea area for purposes of national defense. It includes the territorial waters between the extreme high-water marks and 3-mile marine boundaries around Unalaska, Umnak, Amaknak, Unalga, Akutan, and Akun islands. The NDSA site contains munitions and explosives of concerns (MEC) and munitions constituents (MC) used or released from past operations and activities. The AM presents the interim response action selected for the NDSA, which includes conducting an interim NTCRA to establish institutional controls and land-use restrictions to help protect human health and the environment.

