From “Million Bazillion”: What is cryptocurrency?

Read on www.marketplace.org
Related
marketplace.org
What is cryptocurrency?
One of our GOAT listeners called in with a question about cryptocurrency, and Ryan is psyched. Crypto is everywhere right now, but it can be kinda hard for kids (and grown-ups!) to know how it all works. We’ll head to the far reaches of the internet to learn about the promise and peril of crypto, and why any form of money only works if you believe it will … whoa.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Flow Crypto Soars on Meta's Move Into NFTs
Instagram expanded its NFT offering this week, providing support for Flow NFTs and Flow's Dapper Wallet. This move underscores the value Flow provides in both its blockchain technology and its NFT portfolio. Investors looking for exposure to NFTs appear to be taking a deeper dive into Flow, a unique player...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
These Two New Agents Are Joining Selling Sunset For Seasons 6 and 7
Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for Season 6 of Selling Sunset. The show has been signed for at least two more seasons, which will likely follow Christine Quinn’s exit from the Oppenheim group, Chrishell Stause’s new relationship with GFlip, and Emma Hernan trying to find anyone who cares. According to People, Selling Sunset has announced two big new personalities […] The post These Two New Agents Are Joining Selling Sunset For Seasons 6 and 7 appeared first on Reality Tea.
CoinDesk
The Perfect Marriage of Sports and Crypto
This episode is sponsored by Circle and NEAR. What is it with sports and crypto? Crypto does reward and incentivize actions that reinforce a sense of belonging to a community that sporting institutions, athletes and fans all know well. But with this crypto winter, will fans be left with something of lasting value that enhances their engagement with their favorite teams and athletes – or are they merely being exploited for money?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
The hyper-local side of crypto
There's a novel experiment unfolding in the bucolic Berkshire mountains of Western Massachusetts — one with implications for where, and how, crypto might work its way into day-to-day life. At the Berkshire Food Co-Op in Great Barrington, Mass., you can see which local farm grew your produce, pick up...
A bitcoin whale's last word at the helm
Michael Saylor would most like to be remembered for his contribution to society as an educator, the CEO tells Axios in his last days as chief of the software company he co-founded in the 1980s. The big picture: But what stands out from Saylor's 33-year tenure at the helm of...
marketplace.org
With rising home prices and stagnating wages, a new savings goal: Beyoncé tickets
Last week, Beyoncé released “Renaissance,” her long-awaited seventh studio album. Fans everywhere are hoping she will announce a tour soon — in fact, some have been preparing for this moment for years. The last time Beyoncé did a solo tour was in 2016. Mars Sebastian, a...
Comments / 0