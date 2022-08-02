Person struck, killed by train in Salem, police say

Read on kpic.com
kpic
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
kpic
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
kpic
Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
