ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Person struck, killed by train in Salem, police say

By KATU Staff
kpic
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kpic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE
kpic

Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy