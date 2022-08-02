Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Joanna Robbins
2d ago
if I had the money to open up a nursing home God knows I wpuld...the elderly have the best stories...I do home health care and love the elderly they become my children since I can not have any...if their family cannot be there at their time of death I will hold their hand and pray for and with them
William Morehead
2d ago
So miserably sad our elderly must be treated this way. Iowa is bad. These people lived a life and deserve to have a peaceful end of life. Thank your governor for the people who have to fear getting old.
Arthur Roberts
2d ago
until state inspections actually do something about the problems they find nothing will change.
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Survey: Iowa shoppers’ top food production concern is government regulations that raise food costs
(The Center Square) – Eight in 10 Iowa shoppers say they are concerned about government regulation that increases food costs, Iowa Farm Bureau found in survey results it released this week. That’s up from 62% last year, the farm organization reported. While last year’s survey found grocery shoppers ranked...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
kiwaradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
KLEM
Friday News, August 5
Summit Carbon Solutions today is providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, says hundreds of people HAVE signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. Summit submitted an application...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent
The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
KCCI.com
Iowa's drought situation worsens with more than half the state rated abnormally dry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Abormally dry or drought conditions now cover more than half of Iowa. The latest Drought Monitor map was released Thursday morning. The map shows 56% of the state rated as abnormally dry, which now includes Polk and Jasper counties. Areas of northwest and southeastern Iowa...
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
That’s a Big Boy! The Biggest Baby Ever Born in Iowa
Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Here in the U.S., the average baby weighs between 5 pounds 11 1/2 ounces and 8 pounds 5 3/4 ounces at birth. More than 80 percent of all babies are born within this range, but there are always outliers, and some babies are anything but "little" when they're born.
Iowa’s Drought Conditions Expand
(Des Moines) The drought condition across Iowa continues to increase. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, an island of D1 category moderate drought introduced two weeks ago in southeast Iowa is expanding across the southern and central part of the state into southwest Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says...
Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
kscj.com
FATAL MOPED ACCIDENT NEAR SHELDON, IOWA
A TEENAGE MOPED DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY. SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:
mystar106.com
State Auditor says it may be time to allow city, county notices to go online exclusively instead of having to be published in newspapers
MASON CITY — Iowa’s State Auditor says it might be time for the legislature to look into allowing cities and counties to publish more things online instead of requiring legal notices to be placed into newspapers. Rob Sand’s office earlier this week issued a procedures report for the...
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Updated: 20 hours ago. Douglas County health officials report 545 new cases in...
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
