Hospital system serving MS, AL merges with Louisiana system

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook part of California, geologists said. The earthquake struck near Llano at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Llano is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Some shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as Victorville, near Inglewood...

LLANO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO