ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Deftones Reveal 2022 Dia De Los Deftones Lineup After Two-Year Hiatus

By Chad Childers
97 Rock
97 Rock
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16.  Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Chino Moreno
Rolling Stone

Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

The Mars Volta Unleash New Song ‘Vigil,’ Announce Self-Titled Album Details

The Mars Volta have unleashed their new song "Vigil" and revealed some new details about their self-titled album. "Vigil" is the third single that's been released off of The Mars Volta's newly announced self-titled album after a decade-long hiatus. Cedric Bixler-Zavala cryptically teased of the soulful new song "...and the obits wait for a perfect name." What exactly does that mean? Get a closer look at the lyrics for the track as well as the newly release video below.
MUSIC
LocalNewsMatters.org

Outside Lands: Our hour-by-hour guide to all three days of the SF music festival

You’ve secured your Outside Lands tickets, picked your festival outfits, planned your trip, and now it’s time to choose which performers in the ever-growing lineup you are going to see over the weekend. If you’re experiencing some decision fatigue, we’ve put together our selections from the busy three-day schedule to help you make the most of your time on the festival grounds at Golden Gate Park this weekend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Hiatus#Petco Park#Deftones Reveal#Destroy Boys#Provoker
Pitchfork

La Rareza

Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
MUSIC
Vibe

Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership

Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HipHopWired

Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022

Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022. As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop […]
MUSIC
Loudwire

Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On

The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
ROCK MUSIC
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy