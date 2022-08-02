Deftones Reveal 2022 Dia De Los Deftones Lineup After Two-Year Hiatus

Read on 97rockonline.com
Related
The Mars Volta’s First Album Since 2012 Will Drop This Year
Click here to read the full article. After releasing a pair of new songs, the Mars Volta finally confirmed that they will drop their first album in a decade, The Mars Volta, on Sept. 16. Accompanying the album announcement, the band has shared another new tune, “Vigil,” which arrived with a music video directed by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López. Vocalist/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala shared a line from the tender and swooning new tune in lieu of an actual statement, “And the obits wait for a perfect name.” “Vigil” marks the third offering from The Mars Volta following the previously-released “Graveyard Love” and “Blacklight Shine,”...
That time James Hetfield got onstage to sing a grunge classic with Alice In Chains
Happy birthday to Metallica frontman James Hetfield – born on this day in 1963. Here’s the time he joined Alice In Chains onstage in 2006 to play Would?
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Metallica are officially the biggest metal band of the past 40 years, based on ticket sales
No metal band has sold more concert tickets than Metallica across the past four decades, a new Pollstar report declares
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
The Mars Volta Unleash New Song ‘Vigil,’ Announce Self-Titled Album Details
The Mars Volta have unleashed their new song "Vigil" and revealed some new details about their self-titled album. "Vigil" is the third single that's been released off of The Mars Volta's newly announced self-titled album after a decade-long hiatus. Cedric Bixler-Zavala cryptically teased of the soulful new song "...and the obits wait for a perfect name." What exactly does that mean? Get a closer look at the lyrics for the track as well as the newly release video below.
Outside Lands: Our hour-by-hour guide to all three days of the SF music festival
You’ve secured your Outside Lands tickets, picked your festival outfits, planned your trip, and now it’s time to choose which performers in the ever-growing lineup you are going to see over the weekend. If you’re experiencing some decision fatigue, we’ve put together our selections from the busy three-day schedule to help you make the most of your time on the festival grounds at Golden Gate Park this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
La Rareza
Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership
Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022
Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022. As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop […]
Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On
The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
Viking metal chieftains Amon Amarth go back to brutal basics on new album The Great Heathen Army
Album review: Amon Amarth’s The Great Heathen Army piles on the blood, gore and Biff Byford guest spots
Tony Hawk Randomly Turns Up To London Pub To Sing In Tony Hawk Cover Band
Ever heard of a Tony Hawk cover band? Well you have now, thanks to this incredible video:. What you're witnessing in this clip is none other than the pro skater himself taking to the stage at a show in East London to sing in a cover band dedicated to his game.
Dave Mustaine says the period around David Ellefson's dismissal from Megadeth was a "little touchy"
Dave Mustaine says that Megadeth and "everybody associated with us" went through a "touchy" period following the controversy over David Ellefson's leaked sex videos
Billboard
Travis Scott Bringing ‘Road to Utopia’ Residency to Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas
Scott begins a short run at Zouk Nightclub on Sept. 17. Travis Scott will return to the stage Sept. 17 with the first of seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Described by representatives as a multi-year partnership, an additional date of Oct. 15 is also on sale.
Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos Share New Song “AZD Surf”: Listen
Actress and Mount Kimbie’s Kai Campos have teamed up for a new collaborative single. It’s called “AZD Surf” and it’s released today by Ninja Tune. Listen to it below. “AZD Surf” marks the first new music from Actress (aka Darren Cunningham) since the 2020 album...
Billboard
Manuel Turizo Slides Into No. 1 on Tropical Airplay Chart With ‘La Bachata’
Manuel Turizo snags his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart — and first as a lead artist — as “La Bachata” ascends from No. 4 to lead the Aug. 6-dated ranking. “La Bachata” sends Don Omar, Wisin and Gente de Zona’s “Soy Yo”...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0