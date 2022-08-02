Read on www.digitalspy.com
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze's Role In 'Road House' Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser's 'The Whale' and Hugh Jackman's 'The Son' Among Most Anticipated Performances
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu Reeves has officially signed on to star in his first major TV series Devil in the White City seven months after being 'in talks' on the project. The evergreen 57-year-old is scheduled to begin filming his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in...
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
Social media was set ablaze when Stranger Things fans began to claim certain previously released scenes had been covertly re-edited from their original versions. The rumor first kicked off on TikTok when some viewers pointed to a Season 1 scene in which Jonathan Byers — after following Nancy Wheeler to Steve Harrington's house while looking for his missing brother, Will, in the woods — secretly photographs Nancy undressing in a window.
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
The Sandman spoilers won't be found in this review. The more you read about The Sandman, the more you'll hear that this is really a story about storytelling. And that's true. Because while The Sandman is technically about Morpheus, a pasty chap who happens to be the personification of dreams, DC's cherished comic book series explores so much more than just the world of this one character.
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Nope," the new horror film from director Jordan Peele, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is expected to stream on Peacock in September, but an official release date hasn't been confirmed. Peacock Premium costs $5/month with...
