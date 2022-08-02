By most, if not all, accounts, Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees had a successful trade deadline. They were able to bring in a replacement for the struggling Joey Gallo, who they sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they also addressed the primary area of need: pitching. Scott Effross and Lou Trivino are both solid additions to the bullpen, but the day would have felt like a failure if it weren’t for the acquisition of Frankie Montas. Despite executing one of the more confusing trades of the day, sending Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for defensive center fielder Harrison Bader, the Yankees got their guy. Now that the Yankees have Montas in the lineup and Montgomery out, what does their post-deadline rotation look like?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO