Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
A post-deadline look at the New York Yankees rotation
By most, if not all, accounts, Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees had a successful trade deadline. They were able to bring in a replacement for the struggling Joey Gallo, who they sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they also addressed the primary area of need: pitching. Scott Effross and Lou Trivino are both solid additions to the bullpen, but the day would have felt like a failure if it weren’t for the acquisition of Frankie Montas. Despite executing one of the more confusing trades of the day, sending Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for defensive center fielder Harrison Bader, the Yankees got their guy. Now that the Yankees have Montas in the lineup and Montgomery out, what does their post-deadline rotation look like?
Final thoughts on the trade deadline.
I was going to add this in the comments section of the poll, but it seems better, and as long as a fanpost. To be fair - Going into the deadline, the Yankees had some significant areas in need of upgrade and they accomplished most of what they tried to do.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays, Twins, Astros boosted by deadline acquisitions
As if the vibes around the Yankees universe couldn’t get any worse following their puzzling deadline day decisions, Gerrit Cole went and gave up six runs in the first inning against the Mariners on a trio of home runs to truly plunge the collective mood into the doldrums. The Bombers ultimately lost, 7-3, to drop their third of five series since the All-Star break. Armed with their trade deadline additions as they make late summer pushes toward the postseason, a handful of the Yankees’ AL rivals were also in action yesterday afternoon — let’s recap how those games played out.
Rivalry Roundup: Kevin Gausman throws a gem in the Trop
Tuesday was a big day in the baseball world with the trade deadline going on, and players going here, there, and everywhere. The Yankees were no exception, adding two trades onto their already fairly busy past couple weeks. However while all the dust was settling and the moves were being...
Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/5/22
New York Post | Jon Heyman: Leading up to the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, there were a lot of rumors circulating around the Yankees and Marlins right-hander Pablo López — particularly in the final hour. The hold-up seems to have been that the Yankees balked at including any of Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, or Oswald Peraza in a deal for López.
New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Series Preview
The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.
The Yankees need a spark to bring back the good vibes
Almost everyone who has run Cross Country in New York City has run the Van Cortlandt Park hills at some point in their career. Located in the Riverdale section of the Bronx at the end of the 1 train — conveniently, just a short walk from where new Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader attended high school — the two-and-a-half mile course has everything. It begins with a sprint across an open field that geese use as a bathroom and ends with a long straightaway that passes by numerous baseball and softball fields. In between, however, is a brutal gauntlet whose hills were christened by my high school classmates with names not suitable for print. It was an agonizing course, even when it wasn’t riddled with downed trees and mudslides after a storm, or even a swarm of bees (true story).
New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Gerrit Cole vs. Luis Castillo
Baseball is a funny and cruel game in a very poetic way. As the trade deadline approached, it was well-documented that the Yankees were searching for the solution to three problems: Joey Gallo, his replacement, and pitching. And while Brian Cashman figured out the first two, this rubber match game between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners is fascinating for the latter reason.
The Yankees should get creative with Domingo Germán and their rotation
The Yankees are in a bit of a weird place with their starting rotation right now. With Luis Severino on the injured list and Jordan Montgomery traded, the fifth rotation spot seemingly belongs to Domingo Germán. That is not ideal in a lot of ways. He has proven over the course of five seasons that he is a middling at best starter in the major leagues.
How the Yankees’ trades affect their farm system
The trade deadline has come and gone and the Yankees were very active in an attempt to improve their major league roster. For every player they brought, in the team traded away some of the better prospects in the system. Let’s take a look at the players that the Yankees traded to Oakland and Chicago and see how they affected the depth of the organization.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Verlander drops zeroes on Guardians
The Yankees and Mariners were off yesterday after the conclusion of their three-game set in the Bronx on Wednesday, but the rest of the primary American League foes were in action, including at least one matchup of possible playoff opponents. Here’s how they did. Houston Astros 6 (69-38), Cleveland...
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/3/22
It’s been a wild week in Yankee land. The team has gotten better, but the club shocked all of us when they traded the always dependable Jordan Montgomery for injured center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader certainly has his merits as a player, but the trade of Montgomery just came out of left field, with the club seemingly prioritizing pitching depth given the rotation’s recent struggles, only to turn around and jettison the reliable lefty.
Recapping the trade deadline moves from the AL East
The trade deadline season ended up being quite a busy one for the Yankees. In total, they ended up acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, while shipping out Joey Gallo and Jordan Montgomery, in one unsurprising deal and another very surprising one. While we...
Yankees 2022 Trade Deadline Recap: Needs met, but questions raised
The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline had some expected deals, but also a few surprises for the Yankees. All things considered, the Bombers can say they are a better team, as they used some of their minor league depth to secure some important big league pieces. They brought in outfielders Andrew...
Yankees 6, Mariners 8: Deadline day comeback attempt falls short
While the Padres were busy completing a mega-blockbuster to acquire Juan Soto, the Yankees’ front office put a significant damper on the mood of the day when it was announced they were trading Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for the injured outfielder Harrison Bader. There was no corresponding move to replace the lefty in the rotation, meaning the team would be placing an inexplicable amount of trust in Domingo Germán as the fifth starter. It was a truly bizarre move considering they had a game to play about an hour later, and indeed the team appeared to sleepwalk at times to an eventual 8-6 loss.
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 165: Up and Down Play, Up and Down Deadline
What a strange couple days, huh? As the Trade Deadline crept to a close, the Yankees made some notable moves. The Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Scott Effross additions were met with near-universal praise, and getting a minor pitching prospect in exchange for Joey Gallo wasn’t too shabby either. However, the decision to flip steady starter Jordan Montgomery for injured outfielder Harrison Bader was met with some understandably raised eyebrows, given the current makeup of the Yankees’ rotation.
