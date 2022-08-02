Read on www.jambase.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful Eye
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
tmpresale.com
Hatebreeds event in Virginia Beach, VA Oct 27, 2022 – presale password
The Hatebreed presale password has just been listed! This is your best chance to get tickets for Hatebreed before the public. You don’t want to miss Hatebreed’s event in Virginia Beach do you? Tickets will sell out fast when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can buy your tickets before they sell-out!!
Virginia Beach Taco Festival rescheduled for August
According to the events Facebook page, the festival will take place on August 20 and 21 at the Shack on 8th Street.
3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend
Summer is coming to an end very soon! News 3 is working for you with 3 fun things you can do this weekend.
WTKR
Bus brings recreational activities to neighborhoods across Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton is bringing recreational activities to neighborhoods across the city. The Rec 'n' Roll Scuttle Bus started July 11 and will last until August 17. The Scuttle Bus is loaded with recreation equipment and games, and also has a WiFi hot spot. The bus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cats abandoned on steps of SPCA in Norfolk
Two cardboard boxes were found on their front door taped up with the word "cat" written on them.
visityorktown.org
Yorktown, Ghosts, The Thin Veil Tour and Talk
The history of Yorktown will help explain why the veil is thin and where spirits may reside in Yorktown today. Meet at Mobjack Bay Coffee's backyard for the start of the tour that will continue around the fire pit. Hear historical accounts of ghosts and other worldly experiences that have passed down through the centuries in Yorktown. You'll even hear about current-day experiences right here at Mobjack Bay Coffee and Petite Café.
Another John Hinckley Concert Is Canned Six Hours After He Announces It
Well, that didn’t last long. John Hinckley, who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, announced around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday that he would be playing a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater, only to have the library cancel the event by that evening. The Virginia library released a statement at 5:30 p.m. saying that it had received “hostile comments through chat and email” after the announcement, making it evident that hosting the concert “would be disruptive to library operations.” Hinckley, who was released from all government restrictions in June and has tried to kick-start a career as a musician, has had many of his events canceled, including the debut concert of his “Redemption Tour.” A frustrated Hinckley tweeted that the library is the fourth venue to cancel on him, and previously wrote that he is “looking for a music venue that won’t cave when there’s backlash.”Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
RELATED PEOPLE
Drone 10: Military Circle Mall
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
Washingtonian.com
How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car
There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
New mural in Virginia Beach's ViBe District spreads message of peace
The ViBe District in Virginia Beach has a new mural. The artwork is called "Peace, Virginia," and it's part of the Gun Violence Awareness Mural Tour.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
covabizmag.com
Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport
What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
Local nonprofit aims to tackle removal of boat graveyard
The fundraiser to remove the boats is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wasserhund, located at 1805 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Wilson era begins at Hampton
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton High School football is in some uncharted territory, taking the field for preseason camp with a new head coach for the first time in more than a half-century. Of course, Woodrow Wilson isn't new to the Crabber program, just the big chair. "It's a little different,"...
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 in Virginia Lottery
"I never win, but let me check anyway," Kimberly McKay thought as she sat on her couch in Newport News. She had purchased a ticket for the Virginia Lottery Cash 5 EZ Match, and the numbers had been released. It turns out, McKay learned a hopeful lesson: Never say never.
Military Circle Mall closing at end of 2022, set to be demolished ahead of redevelopment
Military Circle Mall is expected to be demolished in early 2023 to prepare for future redevelopment of the site.
Comments / 0