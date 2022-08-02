ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WTKR

Bus brings recreational activities to neighborhoods across Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The City of Hampton is bringing recreational activities to neighborhoods across the city. The Rec 'n' Roll Scuttle Bus started July 11 and will last until August 17. The Scuttle Bus is loaded with recreation equipment and games, and also has a WiFi hot spot. The bus...
HAMPTON, VA
visityorktown.org

Yorktown, Ghosts, The Thin Veil Tour and Talk

The history of Yorktown will help explain why the veil is thin and where spirits may reside in Yorktown today. Meet at Mobjack Bay Coffee's backyard for the start of the tour that will continue around the fire pit. Hear historical accounts of ghosts and other worldly experiences that have passed down through the centuries in Yorktown. You'll even hear about current-day experiences right here at Mobjack Bay Coffee and Petite Café.
YORKTOWN, VA
TheDailyBeast

Another John Hinckley Concert Is Canned Six Hours After He Announces It

Well, that didn’t last long. John Hinckley, who attempted to kill President Ronald Reagan more than four decades ago, announced around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday that he would be playing a free concert at the Williamsburg Regional Library theater, only to have the library cancel the event by that evening. The Virginia library released a statement at 5:30 p.m. saying that it had received “hostile comments through chat and email” after the announcement, making it evident that hosting the concert “would be disruptive to library operations.” Hinckley, who was released from all government restrictions in June and has tried to kick-start a career as a musician, has had many of his events canceled, including the debut concert of his “Redemption Tour.” A frustrated Hinckley tweeted that the library is the fourth venue to cancel on him, and previously wrote that he is “looking for a music venue that won’t cave when there’s backlash.”Read it at Richmond Times-Dispatch
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
NORFOLK, VA
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport

What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: Wilson era begins at Hampton

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton High School football is in some uncharted territory, taking the field for preseason camp with a new head coach for the first time in more than a half-century. Of course, Woodrow Wilson isn't new to the Crabber program, just the big chair. "It's a little different,"...
HAMPTON, VA

