CHA security officer exchanges gunfire on Near West Side, 3 offenders shot, all in custody

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.

MORRIS, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO