CHA security officer exchanges gunfire on Near West Side, 3 offenders shot, all in custody

fox32chicago.com
Wounded security guard questions why no charges filed in Chicago shootout that injured 4 people
CHICAGO - Berrie McCormick is a former Marine who served in Afghanistan. On Monday, he says, his old training kicked in during a wild shootout at an apartment complex in University Village while he was working security. McCormick was hit twice, a 19-year-old man yards away was shot 13 times,...
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
ABC7 Chicago
Boy, 17, charged in man's Logan Square shooting death
CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the Logan Square neighborhood in January. The teen, who wasn't named by police because of his age, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 9 killing of Donovan Duffy. Duffy, 23, was...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while in traffic in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was driving around 1:46 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Ogden Avenue when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in the head while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 22-year-old was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South California Avenue around 12:53 a.m. when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He drove himself to Rush...
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was standing on the street around 10:47 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. Paramedics took...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Anthony Bland, 33, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot while standing outside in Austin
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
Beloved Chicagoland 'Funnel Cake Man' Robbed, Killed On South Side
'Who ever robbed my husband has robbed us.'
cwbchicago.com
2 men freed after prosecutors reject charges for a shootout that left 4 injured, including a security guard
Cook County prosecutors refused to file any charges following a Monday night shootout that left four men, including an armed security guard, injured in Little Italy, according to sources. Chicago police said two men were exchanging gunfire with a third man in the 1000 block of West 14th Street when...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street
CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
Family of Dolton man killed in police pursuit awarded millions after lawsuit
DOLTON, Ill. — It’s been nearly six years since Aja Seats brother John Kyles died following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Dolton officers initiated the chase in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2016 after a vehicle went through a stop sign. “The response of Dolton PD to that missed stop […]
cwbchicago.com
Man on bail for attempted murder and two separate gun cases had another gun in a stolen car, prosecutors tell ‘apoplectic’ judge
Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for attempted murder, on bail for a separate gun case, and on bail for yet another gun and stolen motor vehicle case was found with a gun in a stolen car after he drove onto the curb while Chicago police were working a crime scene this week.
