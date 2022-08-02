ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Amazon to buy Roomba-maker iRobot in $1.7 bn deal

Amazon on Friday announced a $1.7 billion deal to buy the maker of robotic vacuum Roomba in a merger that would play into the tech giant's artificial intelligence and smart home ambitions. US-based iRobot is a global company that builds robots and "intelligent home" innovations, having introduced Roomba self-operating vacuums a decade ago, Amazon said in a release.
Robb Report

Why Tequila Sales Are Expected to Nearly Double Over the Next Decade

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like there’s a new tequila brand coming out almost every week, that’s not far from the truth. But there’s a good reason that celebs, entrepreneurs and finance bros have latched onto this spirits category—it shows no signs of slowing down. According to new data from Allied Market Research, global tequila sales are set to grown exponentially over the next decade, from almost $13 billion in 2021 to more than $24 billion by 2031. This is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent, and leading the charge will...
