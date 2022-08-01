Pepper Lamb Gets Locals Laughing with 'Stand Up Honolulu' Launch

Read on www.kitv.com
Tickets for tonight's New Kids on the Block show now discounted to $19.91
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you want to see the New Kids on the Block in concert at the Blaisdell Arena, all remaining face-value tickets to Friday night's show are now $19.91, plus service fees. That's according to concert promoter Rick Bartalini. There are also tickets for the discounted price of...
Residents concerned over rising violence, in response to viral fight clip at Waianae High School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) - A video of several Waianae High School students ganging up one student has gone viral on social media. A few of the students involved are enrolled at West Strike Gym which provides kickboxing training. A coach at West Strike told KITV their gym is receiving serious...
Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers
A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
Protecting monk seals: DLNR sets up 24/7 protection of Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach
New emergency rules are now in place in Waikiki, after a woman was recently bitten by a monk seal. Why the rules are expected to deter beachgoers from getting too close to the endangered animals. Law enforcement officers will cite beachgoers coming too close to Hawaiian monk seals. New emergency...
UH Task Force screenings detect possible jet fuel in Navy water system
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii researchers say samples from the Navy's water system tested positive for chemicals that are typically found in fuel, after the state and Navy deemed the water safe in March. According to a dashboard created by the UH Red Hill Task Force, the positive detections...
Pedestrian Safety Month Campaign Launches in Honolulu
HONOLULU-- Mayor Blangiardi was on hand with members of the Department of Transportations Services, as members of the Honolulu Police Department also joined in on a sign wave. This marks the 13th annual 'Pedestrian Safety Month' in Hawaii.
Hawaii ex-lawmaker in bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
UH Makers' Market features alumni businesses, with proceeds to go towards food insecurity
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The UH Makers' Market, a pop-up venue featuring over 30 businesses operated by University of Hawaii alumni, still has tickets available. Approximately 175 tickets are still available for purchase for the event, happening Wednesday, August 10, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m, at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.
Suspect accused of chopping off man's hand in Waikiki sword attack pleads 'not guilty'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Waikiki 7-Eleven employee accused of cutting off a customer’s hand with a sword during an argument, pleaded “not guilty” to the crime in court on Thursday. Jason Walker, 46, is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder for the July 22 attack...
UH launches 'Tap Water Screening Dashboard' to inform public on water quality
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii’s Red Hill Task Force has launched a new tool that it says will help give the public and local officials data to better understand the quality of their tap water. The Tap Water Screening Dashboard “displays data on potential fuel-based contaminants in...
Kamehameha Schools picks ProsPac Holdings to develop new Kakaako high-rise
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Schools has selected a Honolulu company with Chinese ties to develop its latest condominium high-rise tower in Kakaako. ProsPac Holdings is now in charge of building the 400-foot, 330-unit Kaliu condo project that's located on Ala Moana Boulevard and bordered by Auahi, Coral and Cooke Streets.
Waianae teen kickboxer, 3 others arrested for assault after 'mob attack' video goes viral
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Waianae kickboxer Joven Lopez and three other teens were arrested for second-degree assault on Thursday after a video surfaced showing the group attacking another student outside of Waianae High School. The attack was recorded on a cell phone camera on Aug. 2. On the video, Lopez, 17,...
First-of-its-kind blood test screens for over 50 types of cancers
HONOLULU (KITV-4) The American Cancer Society estimates Hawaii has more than 7,700 new cases of cancer in 2022. Now in the battle against cancer: a single blood test that can screen for over 50 cancers. Early detection improves treatment outcomes and optimizes survival rates by finding the cancer before it...
Oahu sees ambulance closures as struggles mount to staff emergency services
HONOLULU (KITV4) - If you're in need of an ambulance you may have to wait a little while longer for one to arrive. EMS couldn't staff 21 ambulance shifts over the weekend, as it struggles to recruit and retain personnel.
Waianae teen kickboxer to miss Junior World Championships after alleged assault video surfaces
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen kickboxer from Waianae who qualified to compete in the junior world championships has been suspended from his team after video surfaced reportedly showing the teen and some of his friends attacking another student. On the video, kickboxer Joven Lopez, 17, and three other teens...
Zippy's is launching a new rewards program and is giving away free Zip Pacs
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zippy's is launching a new rewards program on Monday, August 8, and you'll be able to earn Zipcoins that you can redeem for free food. As an incentive for signing up and to thank its customers, Zippy's is giving away free Zip Pacs.
42-story Honolulu twin tower condo project starts construction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another high-rise condominium project officially started construction Friday in Honolulu. The developer of "The Park on Ke'eaumoku" -- a 42-story, 972-unit twin tower project -- held a groundbreaking ceremony at the three-and-a-half acre site today in the heart of Midtown Ala Moana.
Prosecutor: Kaka'ako officer-involved shooting death was 'justified'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer who shot and killed 33-year-old Brandon Ventura in a Kaka'ako high-rise nearly a year ago will not face any charges, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Thursday. During a press conference discussing the findings of the investigation, Alm said the shooting was justified because...
Suspect in deadly H-3 Freeway stabbing enters 'not guilty' plea
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Marine accused of killing his ex-wife along the H-3 Freeway near Kailua in July pleaded “not guilty” on Thursday. An Oahu grand jury indicted 29-year-old Bryant Tejeda-Castillo on July 27. He is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, to death.
