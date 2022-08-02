Middletown’s Potter League Offering Discounts All Month Long to Encourage Pet Adoption

Read on wbsm.com
rimonthly.com
Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food
When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Fairhaven Museum Looking for More Tour Guides
The Whitfield-Manjiro Museum in Fairhaven, celebrating the first Japanese person to live in the United States, is requesting volunteers who'd be interested in becoming tour guides. What qualifications are needed?. "People ready and eager to learn the Manjiro story and be willing to pass it on," said Gerry Rooney, who...
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
Some SouthCoast Retailers Already Pivoting Towards Halloween
Something weird is happening in the SouthCoast retail sector. It is August 4, and you can still buy a bathing suit. Beach towels and flip-flops are in abundance on most store shelves. Ocean State Job Lot in Dartmouth is still selling above-ground swimming pool kits. There is not a winter...
The Ultimate Survival Guide for New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament
Hold on to your cuecas. The 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is finally here. For the past three years, I have heard about how exciting the biggest Portuguese feast in the world is, and now I finally get to experience it for myself. It’s safe to say I will...
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
New Bedford Has Official Feast Parking Available This Weekend
Everyone who has been to New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament knows that street parking is difficult bordering on impossible from Thursday through Sunday around Madeira Field, especially during peak feast hours. That's why a few years ago the feast partnered with Joe's Auto Mall to provide premium parking that's affordable and accessible to all feast patrons.
Valley Breeze
Exercise equipment still without a home five years later
SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped. Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Must-Try Foods at New Bedford’s Portuguese Feast
Hallelujah, the Madeira Feast is finally here. After a three-year hiatus, the 106th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament has returned to the SouthCoast. I'm predicting record-breaking crowds and attendance, seeing how we've all gone far too long without that delicious Madeira Wine and, of course, the food. There's something about...
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WCVB
Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path
MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
Valley Breeze
One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children
LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
Valley Breeze
Cheryl’s School of Dance expected to move to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio. An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and...
newportthisweek.com
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Announces It Will Reopen in November
Beloved Carver, Massachusetts attraction Edaville Family Theme Park is set to reopen for the holidays later this year – but the question is, what happens after that?. The park posted to its official Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on August 2 that it will reopen from November 10, 2022 through January 1, 2023 for the holiday season “with the classic Christmas lights, rides, food and more,” the post read.
The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect
To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
