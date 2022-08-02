ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

westcentralsbest.com

An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Chief Smith implements programs to add officers to SPD

SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're not yet 21, you can still get hired to be a Shreveport Police officer. That's the message Police Chief Wayne Smith is sending out with a new Cadet Program. The department began the year 125 officers short. Lower pay and high workload was depleting the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport sorority helps kids get back to school with backpack drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport came out to support the community by hosting a backpack giveaway Monday. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority held a back-to-school drive at Midway Elementary to empower families and uplift the community. “The Children are going back to school, and here we are with over...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mayor Perkins appeals disqualification decision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The appeal trial for current Shreveport mayor, Adrian Perkins, is underway. His ability to run again for mayor now rests in the hands of three judges. Perkins filed an appeal with a higher court to try to get back on the November ballot on Wednesday, Aug. 3. His hearing was held Friday, Aug. 5.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Fire Department putting bond money to work

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters passed a public safety bond in December and now some of your tax dollars are being spent. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese told KTBS he wants people in Shreveport to know how every penny of the public safety bond is being spent. The Fire Department gets $24.2 million of the $69 million bond.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

First Day of School: 2022-2023

SHREVEPORT, La. - Students across the ArkLaTex are headed back to class after the summer break. Here are some photos of the cute kiddos on their first day of the 2022-2023 school year. If you have some pictures you'd like to share, send them to pics@ktbs.com. Be sure and include...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A big block party will be happening at the Airline Plaza with free food and more. A block party will happen on August 20, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Airline Plaza located at 2369 Airline Drive. Several businesses will be giving out discounts and free stuff, even better news is that the event is free to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled

MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
DOYLINE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier

My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
SHREVEPORT, LA

