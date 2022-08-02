Person struck, killed by train in Salem, police say

Read on nbc16.com
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
Salem man dies in I-5 rollover crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. OSP says preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by Jay Ward, age 46, from...
South Portlanders say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. — South Portland residents say someone, or a group of people, is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. They say it's happening at The Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront. Neighbors tell KATU...
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
