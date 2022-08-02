Read on news.virginia.edu
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
ZDNet
College degrees in order: A complete list
College degrees in order of education level start with an associate degree, followed by a bachelor's degree, master's, and doctorate. This guide introduces each degree and details time lengths, prerequisites, common fields of study, and reasons to pursue the degree. Whether you're just starting to think about college or considering...
marketplace.org
The science part of the CHIPS and Science Act
The $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act sets aside a lot of money for, you guessed it, those high-demand semiconductor chips. But a good chunk of that fund is earmarked to advance scientific research across several areas. That could mean big things for the National Science Foundation. Over the course...
ZDNet
The pandemic's surprising impact on K-12 computer science education
Computer science has evolved from an elective experience to a foundational element of K-12 education for many American students in less than a generation. But decisions about how and when students learn about this topic mostly rest with local and state education leaders. The pandemic reshaped ideas and practices for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GSA Renews Contract with Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots
– Xenex Disinfection Services has announced the 5-year renewal of its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which enables federal agencies (including Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare facilities) to easily deploy Xenex’s powerful LightStrike™ room disinfection technology. – In addition to federal agencies, the GSA...
coingeek.com
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to launch metaverse campuses
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has announced plans to launch digital replicas of the institution’s two campuses via a metaverse platform. The platform named MetaHKUST is set to open in September, according to a press release. It will be the first of its kind in the world and will use extended reality (XR) technology to provide an immersive study experience that will connect student and research activities across geographical locations, the release added.
Rural Higher Education Gets Organized
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
