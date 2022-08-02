Patriots Sign DB Jalen Elliott and DB Brad Hawkins

Read on www.patriots.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player
The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
What have we learned from Patriots training camp so far?
Through six training camp practices, there has been a lot to talk about with the Patriots. What have we learned about the team so far?. As I type this, there have been six practices for the New England Patriots during so far in 2022. There have been ups and downs,...
Cleveland Browns 'just deal' with uncertainty around NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
BEREA − Monday came and went with the Browns feeling as if there was at least some idea of where the finish line stood with Deshaun Watson's personal-conduct case with the NFL. They knew the quarterback would be suspended six games due to the decision of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. However, there...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Anonymous ACC coach comments on Florida State
One player could dictate the course of the Seminoles' season.
Bill Belichick Praises 1 Patriots Wide Receiver
Bill Belichick is pleased with what he's seen from veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor this offseason. When asked about Agholor's progress during a training camp press conference on Wednesday, the New England head coach gave some glowing praise for the 29-year-old wideout. “A big jump. A big jump,” Belichick said,...
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Seahawks Work Out 7, Including QB, Raiders Ex WR
A good time for the Seahawks to be "kicking the tires'' on street free agents.
Chicago Bears sign Trevon Coley and Davontae Harris
The Bears signed defensive lineman Trevon Coley and cornerback Davontae Harris on Friday. Chicago waived defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and
Texans coach Lovie Smith says OLs Tytus Howard, Kenyon Green 'out for a period of time'
The Houston Texans will be without two pieces of their first-team offensive line for the short-term, according to coach Lovie Smith. The Texans were without tackle Tytus Howard and rookie guard Kenyon Green on the sixth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. “They’re both out injury-wise,” Smith...
Trevon Diggs leaves Cooper Kupp off his top 5 WRs, puts Jalen Ramsey among top CBs
When looking at the Rams’ roster, you’ll find at least a handful of players who should be considered among the 10 best at their respective positions. There’s no debate about Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald being the premier players at corner and defensive tackle, respectively, but Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford aren’t unanimous picks yet.
