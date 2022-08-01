ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
celebsbar.com

Anne Heche crashes car into a home igniting fire, taken away in ambulance with severe burns: report

Anne Heche crashed into a Mar Vista, California, home, igniting a fire, and was taken to a local area hospital on Friday, according to multiple reports. Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses on the scene told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Vehicle crashes into home, motorist critically injured

MAR VISTA, Calif. – A vehicle crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Valley#San Diego#Fire Department#Accident
kusi.com

Authorities call for tips regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before at 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 2021, found 38-year-old Luis Arroyo of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in a parking lot at the park in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, according to police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Couple reported missing in San Diego County

EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Man, 87, found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation was underway Wednesday into the suspicious death of an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a backyard swimming pool at his Scripps Ranch home, authorities reported. The fatality in the 11700 block of Birch Glen Court was reported as a drowning shortly...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Kitten allegedly thrown from car in Carmel Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society asked for the public’s help Wednesday in a felony animal cruelty investigation after an orange kitten allegedly was thrown from a car window in the Carmel Mountain Ranch community. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Residents urge Judge to reject SVP placement in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents of the rural community of Borrego Springs urged a judge Friday to reject placing a 79- year-old man classified as a sexually violent predator into a home in their neighborhood. Borrego Springs residents, Jon Stillman, Sarah Rogers, and Lee Rogers, joined KUSI to discuss...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
kusi.com

Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy