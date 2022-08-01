Read on www.kusi.com
Related
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
celebsbar.com
Anne Heche crashes car into a home igniting fire, taken away in ambulance with severe burns: report
Anne Heche crashed into a Mar Vista, California, home, igniting a fire, and was taken to a local area hospital on Friday, according to multiple reports. Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Witnesses on the scene told TMZ they tried to help the actress out of her car before she fled the scene.
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
2urbangirls.com
Vehicle crashes into home, motorist critically injured
MAR VISTA, Calif. – A vehicle crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kusi.com
Authorities call for tips regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before at 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 2021, found 38-year-old Luis Arroyo of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in a parking lot at the park in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, according to police.
2urbangirls.com
Couple reported missing in San Diego County
EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
nypressnews.com
Actress Anne Heche reportedly injured in violent crash in Mar Vista
TMZ reported that Heche was behind the wheel of the car that went all the way into a home in Mar Vista. CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports.
kusi.com
Borrego Springs residents continue fighting potential placement of SVP Douglas Badger into neighborhood
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials and Borrego Springs residents are preparing for Friday’s proposed placement hearing of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Wednesday’s meeting was their last chance to block Badger’s placement in their community. Badger would be the second convicted sexually violent...
kusi.com
Man, 87, found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation was underway Wednesday into the suspicious death of an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a backyard swimming pool at his Scripps Ranch home, authorities reported. The fatality in the 11700 block of Birch Glen Court was reported as a drowning shortly...
kusi.com
Kitten allegedly thrown from car in Carmel Mountain Ranch
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society asked for the public’s help Wednesday in a felony animal cruelty investigation after an orange kitten allegedly was thrown from a car window in the Carmel Mountain Ranch community. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the...
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
kusi.com
Residents urge Judge to reject SVP placement in Borrego Springs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Residents of the rural community of Borrego Springs urged a judge Friday to reject placing a 79- year-old man classified as a sexually violent predator into a home in their neighborhood. Borrego Springs residents, Jon Stillman, Sarah Rogers, and Lee Rogers, joined KUSI to discuss...
Pacific Beach hit-and-run damages Navy vet's 'Big Bertha' camper van
A Navy veteran and business owner are on a mission to find out who hurt his camper van, also known as ‘Big Bertha.’
3-Alarm Fire Destroys Large Commercial Building in National City
A three-alarm fire that began late Monday night destroyed a large commercial building in National City. Firefighters were called at 11:05 p.m. to the Western Hose & Gasket building at Harding Avenue and 30th Street as flames spread throughout the structure and explosions could be heard. Over 100 firefighters from...
Tips sought in 2021 Emerald Hills homicide
Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago.
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
kusi.com
Xavier the X-Man’s “Cruise for the Cause” car show turns 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Xavier The X-Man’s® Cruise for the Cause started in 2002 as a meet-up of a few car clubs organized by popular Magic 92.5 radio DJ Xavier “The X-Man” to support the community. Two decades and thousands of participating lowriders and custom cars later, the car show will celebrate its 20th year on Sunday, August 7 at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista.
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0