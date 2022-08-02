THIS JUST IN … June 2022 Urban Water Conservation Update: Water use trending down

Read on mavensnotebook.com
WEEKLY WATER NEWS DIGEST for 7/31-8/5: Wildfire and plastic water pipes; Environmental Governance in the Delta, Water use dips but still short of Newsom’s goal, plus all the top water news and more …
DAILY DIGEST, 8/5: Court victory for clean water and state regulators in California; CA family creates drinking water out of thin air; Cadiz water to benefit Salton Sea, Torres Martinez Tribe; Arizona, California farmers draft their Colorado River conservation strategy; and more …
VIRTUAL TOUR: Orange County’s Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS) from 10am to 11am. Join us for a tour of Orange County’s Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS), the world’s largest advanced water purification system for potable reuse. Featuring General Manager Mike Markus leading a video tour of the GWRS facility followed by a live Q & A session. Click here to register.
