Read on weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Related
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong
Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
RELATED PEOPLE
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SB Nation
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s
Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
Manchester City 'Monitoring' Potential Bernardo Silva Replacement In Ligue One
After failing to replicate the heights from his incredible personal campaign in 2018/19, Bernardo Silva’s stock had plummeted in the average football fans' eyes. With a reported desire to reunite with friends and family after spending the Covid-19 lockdown in East Manchester, a dip in the 27-year-old’s performances was evident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Thursday August 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sign Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Only a few days after reports out of Sweden claiming Chelsea were the club to land Johanna Rytting Kaneryd signature, the move was officially confirmed by the Blues today. Kaneryd, or JRK, arrives at Chelsea FC Women following her European Championship participation with Sweden, where her team were only eliminated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old winger put pen to a three-year contract with Chelsea, which includes a fourth-year extension option.
SB Nation
Everton closing in on FOUR new signings
Everton might or might not be able to add to their squad for the season opener against Chelsea on Saturday especially since any new signings will need to be registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday, but they are that much closer to getting a handful of new transfers done.
SB Nation
Michael Edwards impressed by Chelsea project but not breaking sabbatical — report
While the focus is on transfers and the transfer market, Chelsea’s search for a sporting director rolls on in the background as well, with the club hoping to have someone in place, if not very soon, then certainly before the next transfer window in January. However, our top target,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes
The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
SB Nation
Barcelona financial problems playing into Azpilicueta, Alonso, De Jong situations; Aubameyang, too?
Barcelona and Chelsea have become unexpectedly intertwined in this transfer window, and mostly to their advantage, with the Blaugrana snapping up Andreas Christensen from us on a free transfer, then gazumping the Blues for both Raphinha and Jules Koundé (and, in a way, Ousmane Dembélé, too). And...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s transfer window is better than some fans want to acknowledge
With the Premier League and top-level leagues across Europe set to return this weekend, there is plenty of excitement in the football world. It was a somewhat short summer, but an expediting of the schedule was needed with the 2022 World Cup quickly approaching in November. For Tottenham Hotspur, it was a summer that started out with a lot of optimism after the club quickly brought in several incoming players. And yet, depending on which Spurs supporter you talk to, there are varying opinions for the assessment of this summer’s window thus far.
SB Nation
Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion agree Marc Cucurella transfer again, and Levi Colwill loan — reports
Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed the transfer of Marc Cucurella, as reported by Fabrizio Romano and a growing number of others outlets. If this sounds familiar, that’s because we were exactly here 24 hours ago already, before Brighton denied it all with a terse tweet that didn’t even include a photo of a corner flag.
SB Nation
Chelsea confirm 2022-23 squad numbers, including for Chukwuemeka, Broja, and Gallagher
Chelsea’s 2022-23 Premier League season starts in 48 hours, and ahead of our first game, away to Everton, the club have confirmed the shirt numbers that the players in the first-team squad will be wearing for that game, and the season ahead. (Though it should be noted that these can still change before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, and the final registrations with the league are submitted.)
SB Nation
Official: FC Cincinnati sign Matt Miazga from Chelsea
Matt Miazga’s Chelsea “career” has come to a close after six years, with the 27-year-old defender joining FC Cincinnati just hours before the secondary transfer window slammed shut in MLS. The deal was announced first by Cincinnati, who confirmed that it’s not another loan but rather an...
Yardbarker
Chelsea will pay monster potential £62m fee for Cucurella – but with an important change to original deal
Chelsea will pay a final fee of £55m for Marc Cucurella, plus £7m in add ons. That’s a monster fee – far more than Man City were willing to pay, but it comes with an important caveat. Rather than selling Levi Colwill to the Seagulls, as had been the agreement as recently as 24 hours ago, Chelsea will now only send him on loan.
Yardbarker
Report: Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Claims Chelsea transfer Target Wesley Fofana Is Not For Sale
As per the report, the France U21 International wants to leave the club, and expects to if a reasonable offer for his services comes along. The Blues are reportedly pushing the Midlands side with an expected £70million bid, a whole £10million below the threshold the team have set to begin negotiations.
Comments / 0