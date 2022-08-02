Read on www.invitingarkansas.com
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
American Lung Association urges early detection lung cancer screenings
NEW YORK -- Monday, August 1 is World Lung Cancer Day, a day to raise awareness about the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association.A new American Lung Association survey shows nearly 70 percent of Americans are not aware of early detection lung cancer screening for people at high risk.Guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force now recommend screening for people between age 50 and 80 with a 20-pack-a-year smoking history, current smokers or people who have quit within the last 15 years.Dr. David Tom Cooke, chief of general thoracic surgery at...
MedicalXpress
New study shows hope, options for older patients with liver cancer
Physicians and researchers from UK HealthCare's Transplant Center and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center conducted a study of patients over the age of 70 with a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and how the outcomes of ablative treatments compare to liver transplants. The findings were published in the May 2022 issue of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
tctmd.com
Women With Early Menopause See Higher Heart Failure, AF Risks
Early onset of menopause may be linked with increased risk of both heart failure and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to new Korean data. “The misconception that heart disease primarily affects men has meant that sex-specific risk factors have been largely ignored,” said senior author Ga Eun Nam, MD (Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea), in a press release. “Evidence is accumulating that undergoing menopause before the age of 40 may increase the likelihood of heart disease later in life. Our study indicates that reproductive history should be routinely considered in addition to traditional risk factors such as smoking when evaluating the future likelihood of heart failure and atrial fibrillation.”
Healthline
When Colorectal Cancer Spreads to the Liver
Colorectal cancer is cancer that develops in your large intestine (colon) or rectum. It’s the. type of cancer in women and the third most common in men. Colorectal cancer can spread to other parts of your body through your bloodstream or lymphatic system. The liver is the. place for...
First patient to try revolutionary new cancer therapy is in remission
A new cancer therapy has proven successful, as the therapy’s first patient has been in remission since June of 2021. The patient, John Hornsby Sr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. After a decade of treatments, Hornsby Sr. looked to be out of options, until Dr. Jim Essell suggested a clinical trial with a more targeted approach against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The results were amazing.
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
healio.com
Top in hem/onc: Rise in late-stage cancer diagnoses; high lung cancer risk in smokers
Data show that late-stage cancer diagnoses are rising in the United States due to the drop in screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Healio spoke with experts about these increases in late-stage cancer diagnoses, ongoing efforts to bring screenings back to pre-pandemic levels, and the potential long-term impact of screening disruptions on clinical practice. It was the top story in hematology/oncology last week.
Medical News Today
What does it mean to be in remission?
Remission means that the signs and symptoms of cancer have reduced. This can be either partial or complete. When a person experiences complete remission of cancer, all the signs and symptoms of the disease have gone. This article examines what it means to be in remission. It also explores the...
MedicalXpress
Novel drug shows promising efficacy for patients with multiple myeloma
Results of an international clinical trial co-led by researchers at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University show potential for a novel drug to benefit patients with multiple myeloma whose disease either recurred or was resistant to three or more earlier lines of treatment. Nearly two-thirds of the trial's participants experienced...
cancertherapyadvisor.com
MRD-Guided Therapy Produces Durable Responses in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
Quadruplet therapy guided by minimal residual disease (MRD) status can produce deep, durable responses in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM), according to research published in JAMA Oncology. MRD-guided treatment with elotuzumab plus carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (Elo-KRd) yielded stringent complete responses (sCRs) and/or MRD negativity in 72% of...
curetoday.com
Onivyde Fails to Improve Survival Over Chemotherapy in Second-Line Small Cell Lung Cancer
Treatment with Onivyde failed to best the chemotherapy topotecan in improving overall survival in patients with small cell lung cancer whose disease failed to respond to platinum-based first-line treatment, according to findings from a primary analysis of the phase 3 RESILIENT trial. Treatment with Onivyde (irinotecan liposomal injection) failed to...
verywellhealth.com
Misdiagnosed Lung Cancer and the Cost of Diagnosis Delays
Lung cancer is the most commonly misdiagnosed cancer. When detected in an early stage, lung cancer is highly treatable. However, if lung cancer is not identified or misdiagnosed, it may progress to a more advanced stage and become more difficult to treat. Coping with lung cancer can be difficult, and...
MedicalXpress
Consumer health: What is lung cancer screening, and who needs it?
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer claims more lives each year than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. Although the disease can occur in people who have never smoked, people who smoke or have smoked have...
HPV vaccine after removal of precancerous cells may cut cervical cancer risk
Giving women the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine when precancerous lesions are removed from their cervix may cut the risk of cells recurring and them getting cervical cancer, a study has found. Cases of cervical cancer in the UK have fallen hugely since school pupils aged 13 and 14 – first...
renalandurologynews.com
Higher Fluoroquinolone Doses May Be Toxic in Advanced CKD
Health care providers commonly prescribe fluoroquinolones at higher than recommended doses to patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), increasing their risk for serious adverse events, according to a recent study. Using a 2008-2020 database of Ontario residents with universal health care coverage, investigators identified 11,917 adults aged 66 years...
MedicalXpress
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Broadly diverse genomes reveals new susceptibility genetic variants for lung cancer
Research led by a team at Baylor College of Medicine identifies new genetic risk factors for lung cancer. The cross-ancestry genome-wide association study, the largest of its kind across diverse populations, revealed five new susceptibility genes and 10 new variant associations from known risk genes and further validated in different populations another 24 associations. The findings are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
healio.com
Modern guidelines improve late relapse rates, outcomes in testicular cancer
CHICAGO — Centralized treatment and adherence to modern guidelines may account for “relatively low” rates of late relapse and improved long-term outcomes after treatment for testicular cancer, according to a speaker at ASCO. “Late relapses as a unique entity with a worse prognosis compared [with] earlier relapses...
