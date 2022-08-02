Read on www.sanjuanjournal.com
Introducing the San Juan County Luci B Community Wellness Van
Submitted by San Juan County Health and Community Services. The Health & Community Services Department is getting a community wellness van that will allow us to take our public health services to our San Juan County community members where they live, work, and play! The Luci B Community Wellness Van will be used for immunization clinics, reproductive health counseling clinics, home‐ and community‐visiting services, public health community outreach and education work, wellness and screening events, health and nutrition education events, public health emergency response efforts, dental clinics, and much, much more!
An interview with Carol Breeden
Carol Breeden has never been afraid of adventure or hard work; these were the first things I learned when I sat down to interview Carol on July 8th, 2022. Carol was born and raised in Forsyth, Montana, a town one hundred miles east of Billings, Montana. She was raised on her parent’s ranch with her two brothers. Carol spent every summer working hard on her family’s ranch driving tractors, though she often reminisced throughout our conversation that she worked harder at getting distracted from her chores by going to the movies or getting ice cream with her brothers.
You have to get there early, but the NWWA Fair is offering free entry on one day
First responders, members of the military and their families get in free on other days. There’s a free kid’s day too, and WWU discounts.
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
Expect to see unusual aircraft in the north Whatcom sky during the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend
The 2022 Abbotsford Airshow is scheduled to be held Friday, August 5th, through Sunday, August 7th. The annual event typically results in a variety of military, historical and sport aircraft flying over the north Whatcom County area as they fly in and out of the Abbotsford International Airport. It’s not...
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
This Is Washington's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Unsafe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison detected in Orcas Island shellfish
The Washington State Department of Health is urging people to avoid eating oysters and clams harvested from Buck Bay on Orcas Island in San Juan County on July 26-27, following the detection of high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison in the shellfish. The shellfish were sold directly to consumers from Buck Bay Shellfish Farm retail market and restaurant on the island.
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
Waldron resident Susan Thistle completes mothers memoir
Susan Thistle, a resident of Waldron Island, recently finished a book for her mother, internationally bestselling author Mary MacCracken, because her mother died before completing it. Coming out in late July, “The Memory of All That (She Writes Press)” tells the story of Mary’s love affair and long marriage to her brilliant husband, Cal—and of losing him to Alzheimer’s.
A Fairhaven restaurant known for its Eastern European menu closes after 13 years
The eatery opened in 2009, right in the middle of a major economic recession.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum
A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
Single-use plastics now fully banned in Bellingham. These are the rules
“We’ve always been an environmentally-focused community, and this ordinance is just an extension of that,” said City Council member Dan Hammill.
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
