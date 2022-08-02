ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Introducing the San Juan County Luci B Community Wellness Van

Submitted by San Juan County Health and Community Services. The Health & Community Services Department is getting a community wellness van that will allow us to take our public health services to our San Juan County community members where they live, work, and play! The Luci B Community Wellness Van will be used for immunization clinics, reproductive health counseling clinics, home‐ and community‐visiting services, public health community outreach and education work, wellness and screening events, health and nutrition education events, public health emergency response efforts, dental clinics, and much, much more!
An interview with Carol Breeden

Carol Breeden has never been afraid of adventure or hard work; these were the first things I learned when I sat down to interview Carol on July 8th, 2022. Carol was born and raised in Forsyth, Montana, a town one hundred miles east of Billings, Montana. She was raised on her parent’s ranch with her two brothers. Carol spent every summer working hard on her family’s ranch driving tractors, though she often reminisced throughout our conversation that she worked harder at getting distracted from her chores by going to the movies or getting ice cream with her brothers.
Unsafe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison detected in Orcas Island shellfish

The Washington State Department of Health is urging people to avoid eating oysters and clams harvested from Buck Bay on Orcas Island in San Juan County on July 26-27, following the detection of high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison in the shellfish. The shellfish were sold directly to consumers from Buck Bay Shellfish Farm retail market and restaurant on the island.
Waldron resident Susan Thistle completes mothers memoir

Susan Thistle, a resident of Waldron Island, recently finished a book for her mother, internationally bestselling author Mary MacCracken, because her mother died before completing it. Coming out in late July, “The Memory of All That (She Writes Press)” tells the story of Mary’s love affair and long marriage to her brilliant husband, Cal—and of losing him to Alzheimer’s.
Axios NW Arkansas

Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum

A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
cascadiadaily.com

Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
whatcom-news.com

Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
