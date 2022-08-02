Carol Breeden has never been afraid of adventure or hard work; these were the first things I learned when I sat down to interview Carol on July 8th, 2022. Carol was born and raised in Forsyth, Montana, a town one hundred miles east of Billings, Montana. She was raised on her parent’s ranch with her two brothers. Carol spent every summer working hard on her family’s ranch driving tractors, though she often reminisced throughout our conversation that she worked harder at getting distracted from her chores by going to the movies or getting ice cream with her brothers.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO