Submitted by San Juan County Health and Community Services. The Health & Community Services Department is getting a community wellness van that will allow us to take our public health services to our San Juan County community members where they live, work, and play! The Luci B Community Wellness Van will be used for immunization clinics, reproductive health counseling clinics, home‐ and community‐visiting services, public health community outreach and education work, wellness and screening events, health and nutrition education events, public health emergency response efforts, dental clinics, and much, much more!

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO