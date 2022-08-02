Read on www.sanjuanjournal.com
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
Kendall (Ken) Haskins | Passages
Kendall (Ken) Haskins passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, at Lighthouse Memory Care in Anacortes, Washington. He was 78. Ken grew up in Windsor, California where he attended Santa Rosa High School and Junior College. He earned a Soil Science degree from Cal Poly Tec in San Luis Obisbo. Ken joined the Peace Corps in 1967 and spent 2 years in India where he acquired a lifelong appreciation of foreign languages, people, and cultures.
sanjuanjournal.com
Introducing the San Juan County Luci B Community Wellness Van
Submitted by San Juan County Health and Community Services. The Health & Community Services Department is getting a community wellness van that will allow us to take our public health services to our San Juan County community members where they live, work, and play! The Luci B Community Wellness Van will be used for immunization clinics, reproductive health counseling clinics, home‐ and community‐visiting services, public health community outreach and education work, wellness and screening events, health and nutrition education events, public health emergency response efforts, dental clinics, and much, much more!
sanjuanjournal.com
Waldron resident Susan Thistle completes mothers memoir
Susan Thistle, a resident of Waldron Island, recently finished a book for her mother, internationally bestselling author Mary MacCracken, because her mother died before completing it. Coming out in late July, “The Memory of All That (She Writes Press)” tells the story of Mary’s love affair and long marriage to her brilliant husband, Cal—and of losing him to Alzheimer’s.
sanjuanjournal.com
Unsafe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison detected in Orcas Island shellfish
The Washington State Department of Health is urging people to avoid eating oysters and clams harvested from Buck Bay on Orcas Island in San Juan County on July 26-27, following the detection of high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison in the shellfish. The shellfish were sold directly to consumers from Buck Bay Shellfish Farm retail market and restaurant on the island.
Comments / 0