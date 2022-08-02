ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers: State of the Bullpen Following Multiple Trades Involving Relievers

bvmsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bvmsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Reynolds' leadoff HR in 9th powers Pirates past Brewers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center field for a lead-off blast. Reynolds' 16th homer of the season and first walk-off in the majors ended a drought of 15 games since he hit three against the Washington Nationals on June 26.Wil Crowe (4-6) struck out one without allowing a hit in the final 1 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh.Willy Adames...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy