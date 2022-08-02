ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Former Georgia Bulldogs, NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56

By From Staff Reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56

Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56. His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

RECRUITING SCOOP: Top Remaining Georgia Bulldog Targets on Offense

ATHENS - After a fantastic month of July on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, things will slow down a bit as fall camp starts for the Bulldogs and high school football nears in the peach state. But as we all know, recruiting never stops. Here...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tate, GA
State
Georgia State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby

The Georgia Bulldogs are on the recruiting trail again. This time, Georgia football has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver recruit Jaylan Hornsby. Hornsby is a member of the class of 2024. The rising junior is the No. 4 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 38 receiver in the class of 2024 per Rivals.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Tate
247Sports

Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup

Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite QB/ATH Ju'Juan Johnson

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to speedy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson. Johnson is a member of the class of 2024 and primarily plays quarterback, but has been training as a defensive back recently. Johnson plays high school football for Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy