Former Georgia Bulldogs, NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will CloseBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56
Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56. His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey
Back in February, Georgia signee EJ Lightsey endured a very scary situation when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Lightsey in March, and on Thursday, Smart had more positive things to say. Smart told reporters Thursday...
dawgpost.com
RECRUITING SCOOP: Top Remaining Georgia Bulldog Targets on Offense
ATHENS - After a fantastic month of July on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, things will slow down a bit as fall camp starts for the Bulldogs and high school football nears in the peach state. But as we all know, recruiting never stops. Here...
Kirby Smart’s $112.5M UGA Contract Contains Massive Guarantees
The recently signed deal puts the Georgia football coach under contract through 2031.
Surprising details emerge about Georgia football HC Kirby Smart’s $112 million contract
Georgia football rewarded head coach Kirby Smart for winning the program’s first national championship in 41 years with a massive, $112 million contract extension back in July. On Thursday, as the Bulldogs began 2022 preseason camp, surprising new details about Smart’s contract emerged, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.
WATCH: Dan Lanning Talks Defending Stetson Bennett and Georgia
It's not often you open the start of your college football season with an opponent with as familiar of a face as Georgia's on September 3rd. Former defensive coordinator, now head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning spent four seasons in Athens under head coach Kirby Smart, three as the ...
UGA football offers 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the recruiting trail again. This time, Georgia football has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver recruit Jaylan Hornsby. Hornsby is a member of the class of 2024. The rising junior is the No. 4 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 38 receiver in the class of 2024 per Rivals.
Cleveland Browns 'just deal' with uncertainty around NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
BEREA − Monday came and went with the Browns feeling as if there was at least some idea of where the finish line stood with Deshaun Watson's personal-conduct case with the NFL. They knew the quarterback would be suspended six games due to the decision of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. However, there...
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
UGA football offers elite QB/ATH Ju'Juan Johnson
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to speedy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson. Johnson is a member of the class of 2024 and primarily plays quarterback, but has been training as a defensive back recently. Johnson plays high school football for Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound...
