ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fbi#Prison#U S Justice Department#Texan#The Justice Department#The New York Times
Oxygen

Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game

A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
DENVER, CO
MSNBC

Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

The January 6 Committee says three members of the Secret Service had retained private attorneys even before DHS opened a criminal investigation into the agency’s deleted text messages. Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter for the Guardian, and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the “very serious” destruction of data.July 23, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trial of father accused of killing his two daughters opens with details of teens’ failed escape

A father accused of murdering his two teenage daughters before evading arrest for 12 years was “obsessed with possession and control”, prosecutors said in the opening arguments of his capital murder trial in Texas.Yaser Said, 65, allegedly shot Amina Said, 18, and 17-year-old Sarah Said and left their bodies in his taxi outside of a hotel in Irving on New Year’s Day 2008 in a so-called “honour killing”.Prosecutor Lauren Black told the court that the sisters and their mother fled their Dallas home about a week before the killings after Mr Said put a gun to Amina’s head and...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS News

West Virginia man previously accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to lesser crimes

Washington – One of the two men previously charged with assaulting with chemical spray at least three Capitol Police officers, including Officer Brian Sicknick, outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty to less severe misdemeanor charges on Wednesday. The Justice Department agreed to drop the more severe charges against him at sentencing.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy