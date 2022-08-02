Read on www.texasstandard.org
Related
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
A husband and wife were sentenced to 60 days in prison this week for their role in the Jan. 6 riot. John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said. They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions.
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
A Capitol rioter who called the FBI and admitted to participating in the attack to try and 'clear his name' has now been charged
A Pennsylvania man was charged this month in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot. Prosecutors say Samuel Fontanez Rodriguez called the FBI in January 2021 to "clear his name." His call came days after one of his friends told investigators the two men attended the riot together. A Pennsylvania...
West Virginia man accused of putting his sister in a 2-year coma dies in custody
Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose two years ago. But the case remained dormant until she woke up last month. Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda...
South Carolina Firefighter Caught Shouting ‘Civil War Two!’ on Jan. 6 Gets Two Weeks Behind Bars
A South Carolina firefighter who joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, shouting “Let’s go!” and “Civil war two!” before entering the building through a broken window has been sentenced to two weeks in jail. Elliot Bishai, 22,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game
A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
MSNBC
Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer
The January 6 Committee says three members of the Secret Service had retained private attorneys even before DHS opened a criminal investigation into the agency’s deleted text messages. Hugo Lowell, Congressional reporter for the Guardian, and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the “very serious” destruction of data.July 23, 2022.
Trial of father accused of killing his two daughters opens with details of teens’ failed escape
A father accused of murdering his two teenage daughters before evading arrest for 12 years was “obsessed with possession and control”, prosecutors said in the opening arguments of his capital murder trial in Texas.Yaser Said, 65, allegedly shot Amina Said, 18, and 17-year-old Sarah Said and left their bodies in his taxi outside of a hotel in Irving on New Year’s Day 2008 in a so-called “honour killing”.Prosecutor Lauren Black told the court that the sisters and their mother fled their Dallas home about a week before the killings after Mr Said put a gun to Amina’s head and...
D.C. man pleads guilty after impersonating federal agent for years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One of two men accused of impersonating a federal agent in Washington, D.C., has pleaded guilty, Justice Department records show. Arian Taherzadeh pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The Washington resident is charged with one federal conspiracy offense and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
After decades in prison, 3 men cleared in notorious 1995 murder of NYC subway clerk
After decades in prison, three men were cleared Friday in one of the most horrifying crimes of New York's violent 1990s — the killing of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth. A judge dismissed the murder convictions of Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and...
Man charged with threatening to kill ‘all of the Black people’ at a Tops market in Buffalo
A Washington state man was arrested for allegedly calling a Buffalo supermarket and threatening to kill Black people there and at a nearby store where a white gunman killed 10 Black people in May, authorities said Friday. Joey David George, 37, is accused of calling a Tops grocery store on...
West Virginia man previously accused of attacking Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to lesser crimes
Washington – One of the two men previously charged with assaulting with chemical spray at least three Capitol Police officers, including Officer Brian Sicknick, outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty to less severe misdemeanor charges on Wednesday. The Justice Department agreed to drop the more severe charges against him at sentencing.
Woman shoots husband at DC hotel, says he molested kids at her day care, police say
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband at a Washington, D.C., hotel claims she opened fire at the man because he had been molesting children at her day care, police said. According to WTTG and WTOP, D.C. police arrested Shanteari Weems, 50, on assault...
Manhattan DA feared indicting Trump and losing: Ex-prosecutor
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was apprehensive about indicting former President Donald Trump because he feared he would lose the case, a former prosecutor on Bragg's team claims.
BBC
Guy Reffitt: Capitol rioter turned in by son gets 87 months in prison
A Texas man who joined the US Capitol riot armed with a holstered pistol and threatened his own children to keep quiet about his role has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Guy Reffitt, 49, was found guilty in March on five felony counts, including obstruction of...
Exclusive: Neo-Nazi Marine Plotted Mass Murder, Rape Campaigns with Group, Feds Say
Federal prosecutors say a former U.S. Marine plotted mass murder and sexual assault to “decrease the number of minority residents” in the United States as part of his membership in a far-right neo-Nazi group, “Rapekrieg.”. Matthew Belanger was arrested on June 10 in New York and charged...
Comments / 0