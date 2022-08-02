Former Georgia Bulldogs, NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56

Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.

