ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Former Georgia Bulldogs, NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56

By From Staff Reports
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56

Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56. His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

RECRUITING SCOOP: Top Remaining Georgia Bulldog Targets on Offense

ATHENS - After a fantastic month of July on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, things will slow down a bit as fall camp starts for the Bulldogs and high school football nears in the peach state. But as we all know, recruiting never stops. Here...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tate, GA
State
Georgia State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby

The Georgia Bulldogs are on the recruiting trail again. This time, Georgia football has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver recruit Jaylan Hornsby. Hornsby is a member of the class of 2024. The rising junior is the No. 4 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 38 receiver in the class of 2024 per Rivals.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Tate
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers elite QB/ATH Ju'Juan Johnson

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to speedy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson. Johnson is a member of the class of 2024 and primarily plays quarterback, but has been training as a defensive back recently. Johnson plays high school football for Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Florida football begin anew with Billy Napier at the helm

Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy