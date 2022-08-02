Former Georgia Bulldogs, NFL running back Lars Tate dies at 56

Read on www.news-daily.com
Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56
Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56. His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Auburn football’s TJ Finley in police custody after making history with Amazon NIL deal
Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley made history in July when he became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon. On Thursday, Finley was shockingly taken into police custody, as reported by WRB: News 3. Auburn football player TJ.Finley was arrested on a charge of Attempt...
Georgia football: Kirby Smart offers update on freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey
Back in February, Georgia signee EJ Lightsey endured a very scary situation when he was shot multiple times in his hometown of Fitzgerald, Georgia. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on Lightsey in March, and on Thursday, Smart had more positive things to say. Smart told reporters Thursday...
dawgpost.com
RECRUITING SCOOP: Top Remaining Georgia Bulldog Targets on Offense
ATHENS - After a fantastic month of July on the recruiting trail for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, things will slow down a bit as fall camp starts for the Bulldogs and high school football nears in the peach state. But as we all know, recruiting never stops. Here...
Kirby Smart’s $112.5M UGA Contract Contains Massive Guarantees
The recently signed deal puts the Georgia football coach under contract through 2031.
Surprising details emerge about Georgia football HC Kirby Smart’s $112 million contract
Georgia football rewarded head coach Kirby Smart for winning the program’s first national championship in 41 years with a massive, $112 million contract extension back in July. On Thursday, as the Bulldogs began 2022 preseason camp, surprising new details about Smart’s contract emerged, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.
WATCH: Dan Lanning Talks Defending Stetson Bennett and Georgia
It's not often you open the start of your college football season with an opponent with as familiar of a face as Georgia's on September 3rd. Former defensive coordinator, now head coach of the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning spent four seasons in Athens under head coach Kirby Smart, three as the ...
UGA football offers 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the recruiting trail again. This time, Georgia football has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver recruit Jaylan Hornsby. Hornsby is a member of the class of 2024. The rising junior is the No. 4 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 38 receiver in the class of 2024 per Rivals.
UGA football offers elite QB/ATH Ju'Juan Johnson
The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to speedy athlete Ju’Juan Johnson. Johnson is a member of the class of 2024 and primarily plays quarterback, but has been training as a defensive back recently. Johnson plays high school football for Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound...
Florida football begin anew with Billy Napier at the helm
Florida endured a tough 2021 season which saw the firing of Dan Mullen. A new era begins with Billy Napier, hoping to turn the Gators back into a winner. Florida started off the 2021 season 3-1, the one blemish being a close two-point loss to Alabama. But what followed was a disaster. An upset loss to Kentucky, a blowout loss to Georgia, and a blowout loss to 18-point underdog South Carolina put the Gators on the brink. Head coach Dan Mullen fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham but it was a band-aid for what was a larger problem.
How much will Georgia HC Kirby Smart make per season over next 10 years?
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signed the largest contract in the history of college football in July — a 10 year, $112.5 million deal that will run through 2031. The Athens Banner-Hearld obtained the contract under the Freedom of Information Act this week, and we now have an understanding of how much money Smart will make per season through 2031.
