People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
MedicalXpress
Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes
A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
Medical News Today
Can high cholesterol cause dizziness?
People with high blood cholesterol risk developing conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke. These conditions may cause symptoms that include dizziness. Cholesterol is a fat-like substance that the body requires in certain amounts for the healthy functioning of cells and bodily processes. Molecules called lipoproteins carry cholesterol...
MedicineNet.com
Frequent Napping Linked to High Blood Pressure, Stroke
People who nap frequently have a 12% higher chance of having high blood pressure and a 24% higher chance of having a stroke than people who never or rarely nap, according to a study published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers in China studied information from...
MedicalXpress
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
verywellhealth.com
Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?
Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Training blood vessels may help protect against heart attack, stroke
The majority of heart attacks and strokes in the world are ischemic, meaning a clot or buildup of plaque in an artery prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching cells in the heart or brain. Blocked for too long, tissues die. But similar to the way exercise helps muscles adapt to more...
Research Finds Gout Flare-Ups Could Put You At A Greater Risk For Heart Attack Or Stroke
Commonly observed in the big toe, ankle, or knee, flare-ups from gout can come on abruptly and may last for up to weeks at a time.
The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke
When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
Medical News Today
How to lower non-HDL cholesterol
High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is the beneficial type of cholesterol. People need a minimum amount of this type for good health. Non-HDL cholesterol includes low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is harmful at high levels. Non-HDL cholesterol also includes other potentially harmful types of cholesterol, including very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL)...
Healthline
Green Tea Extract May Help Reduce Blood Sugar and Gut Inflammation
Green tea has long been cited for potential health benefits. Now a new study looks at green tea extract and finds it may help reduce blood sugar levels. It may also lower gut inflammation, according to the research. Green tea is known for its long list of potential health benefits,...
MedicalXpress
SuPAR identifies patients at high risk of blood clot formation
Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In many cases these clots can be deadly, such as pulmonary embolisms—blood clots that travel to the lungs. In fact, in nearly one third of patients with COVID-19, these clots led to death.
healio.com
Peripheral neuropathy common in patients with idiopathic, diabetic gastroparesis
Patients with symptoms of gastroparesis — including those with diabetic and idiopathic etiologies — demonstrated a prevalence for peripheral neuropathy, according to a study published in BMC Gastroenterology. Researchers further reported that, particularly in patients with idiopathic gastroparesis (IG), this prevalence was associated with more severe gastroparetic symptoms...
Healthline
Alcohol Might Speed Up Aging: Here's How
Researchers reviewed data of over 245,000 UK individuals to assess how alcohol impacts aging. Shorter telomeres were found in those who drank heavily or had alcohol use disorder. No effect on telomeres was seen in light-to-moderate drinkers. Telomere length is linked to biological aging and disease onset. The pros and...
Healthline
Exercise, Chores, and Social Visits Can Help Lower Dementia Risk
Researchers say staying active both physically and mentally can help lower the risk of dementia. They say these activities can include exercise, household chores, and social visits with friends and family. Experts say it’s also important to eat a healthy diet, get adequate sleep, and participate in mindful activities such...
