scitechdaily.com

Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia

Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can high cholesterol cause dizziness?

People with high blood cholesterol risk developing conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke. These conditions may cause symptoms that include dizziness. Cholesterol is a fat-like substance that the body requires in certain amounts for the healthy functioning of cells and bodily processes. Molecules called lipoproteins carry cholesterol...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Frequent Napping Linked to High Blood Pressure, Stroke

People who nap frequently have a 12% higher chance of having high blood pressure and a 24% higher chance of having a stroke than people who never or rarely nap, according to a study published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers in China studied information from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation

Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Is Dizziness a Sign of High Blood Pressure?

Dizziness is not a direct sign of high blood pressure, but it is actually a common symptom of low blood pressure. Dizziness can also happen as a side effect of blood pressure–lowering medication or from certain complications of high blood pressure, like stroke and heart attack. High blood pressure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems

Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Health Digest

The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke

When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension

Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to lower non-HDL cholesterol

High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is the beneficial type of cholesterol. People need a minimum amount of this type for good health. Non-HDL cholesterol includes low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is harmful at high levels. Non-HDL cholesterol also includes other potentially harmful types of cholesterol, including very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL)...
HEALTH
Healthline

Green Tea Extract May Help Reduce Blood Sugar and Gut Inflammation

Green tea has long been cited for potential health benefits. Now a new study looks at green tea extract and finds it may help reduce blood sugar levels. It may also lower gut inflammation, according to the research. Green tea is known for its long list of potential health benefits,...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

SuPAR identifies patients at high risk of blood clot formation

Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In many cases these clots can be deadly, such as pulmonary embolisms—blood clots that travel to the lungs. In fact, in nearly one third of patients with COVID-19, these clots led to death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Peripheral neuropathy common in patients with idiopathic, diabetic gastroparesis

Patients with symptoms of gastroparesis — including those with diabetic and idiopathic etiologies — demonstrated a prevalence for peripheral neuropathy, according to a study published in BMC Gastroenterology. Researchers further reported that, particularly in patients with idiopathic gastroparesis (IG), this prevalence was associated with more severe gastroparetic symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Alcohol Might Speed Up Aging: Here's How

Researchers reviewed data of over 245,000 UK individuals to assess how alcohol impacts aging. Shorter telomeres were found in those who drank heavily or had alcohol use disorder. No effect on telomeres was seen in light-to-moderate drinkers. Telomere length is linked to biological aging and disease onset. The pros and...
DRINKS
Healthline

Exercise, Chores, and Social Visits Can Help Lower Dementia Risk

Researchers say staying active both physically and mentally can help lower the risk of dementia. They say these activities can include exercise, household chores, and social visits with friends and family. Experts say it’s also important to eat a healthy diet, get adequate sleep, and participate in mindful activities such...
FITNESS

