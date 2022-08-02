ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

It’s curtains for the Sandy Movies 9 discount movie theater

Sandy was one of the last holdouts of “the dollar theater” or discount movie theater with its Movies 9 location at 9539 S. 700 East in the Sandy Mall. Despite reopening after the initial pandemic shutdown, it closed permanently as of May 31. “I was there on the...
SANDY, UT
midvalejournal.com

Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults

In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
MIDVALE, UT
dishingpc.com

Get More Bang for Your Buck in Park City

Find some filling meals that won’t break the bank at these classic spots. Park City’s dining scene is undeniably fabulous, but there’s no reason why you would need to spend a pretty penny just to have a satisfying and adventurous meal out and about. There are dishes to enjoy and fantastic ambiance to soak in at any price point. Here are a few choice picks when you’d like to keep it casual, or get a great deal.
PARK CITY, UT
Golf Digest

Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green

In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
draperjournal.com

City will purchase five acres for $7 million, primarily funded by a bond

In early June, city officials announced their intent to purchase approximately five acres of land for $7 million in what is deemed “town center.” The land is located east of City Hall along Pioneer Road. The city already owns approximately four acres next to City Hall in the same vicinity.
DRAPER, UT
Daily Herald

Utah County launches Property Watch Notification service

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Utah County Commission, Andrea Allen, the county recorder, demonstrated the launch of the Utah County Property Watch Notification service. This is a free service allowing Utah County residents to watch the properties they subscribed for, according to Allen. “People can begin the search by...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

