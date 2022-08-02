Find some filling meals that won’t break the bank at these classic spots. Park City’s dining scene is undeniably fabulous, but there’s no reason why you would need to spend a pretty penny just to have a satisfying and adventurous meal out and about. There are dishes to enjoy and fantastic ambiance to soak in at any price point. Here are a few choice picks when you’d like to keep it casual, or get a great deal.

