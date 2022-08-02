Read on www.draperjournal.com
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
Goats and sheep used to help prevent Utah wildfires
Basin Recreation is employing goats and sheep to help prevent fires. The company, 4 Leaf Ranch, brought over 300 animals to the field – some sheep, one male goat and mainly female goats.
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
Solar Salt Lake launches to make it easier for Salt Lake City residents to go solar together
Solar Salt Lake offers limited-time discounts on rooftop solar and education to local residents. Salt Lake City is excited to launch a new program, Solar Salt Lake, that will make it easier for residents to install rooftop solar on their homes through discounted bulk purchase pricing and free education from a community-selected solar installer.
Local screening preview: JEWTAH
For any creative work, it can be a long road to getting that work from your head out into the world. For Jeremy Rishe and the team behind the feature film Jewtah, it feels particularly long. Rishe—an actor now based in New York, but raised in East Millcreek—is the co-screenwriter...
All the colors of the rainbow at Gateway art installation
Even if there's no rain in sight, the umbrellas will be out at The Gateway in Salt Lake City to provide shade and a great background for the 'gram
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
Utah Man Trying To Burn Spider Ignites Wildfire
The man was arrested on suspicion of reckless burn and possession of marijuana.
Free Tampons for Men
Here's something that's going to drive our friends on the right nuts. Salt Lake City officials will put free tampons in men's restrooms in all city facilities. Wait till Tucker Carlson gets ahold of this! He will announce, as he has on numerous occasions, that it's the end of civilization.
'They said it was because we are gay': Victims of Sandy hate-crime investigation speak out
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — What started as a simple goodnight hug outside a Sandy home has now led to a hate-crime investigation. Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of physically attacking two men who reported they were targeted by a group of people yelling homophobic slurs at them.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
Layton family receives community support after daughter given grim diagnosis
Parents of a seven-year-old Layton girl were given news that is any parent is terrified to receive; their daughter was given just nine to eighteen months to live.
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults
In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
Have You Seen This? Amazon delivery worker brings excitement to Utah kids
LINDON — It's amazing how much joy can come from an adult spending just a little time indulging kids and joining in on their fun. A group of Lindon neighbors set up a slip-and-slide a few weeks ago and the day got better when "Sir Amazon Ricky" dropped by.
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
Utah police investigating attack on gay couple as hate crime
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police said on Wednesday that an attack against a gay couple in suburban Salt Lake City is being investigated as a hate crime. Stefanie Peacock said her 18-year-old son, Christian, and his boyfriend Jacob Metcalf, also 18, were attacked just after midnight Saturday. They were standing outside of the Peacocks’ home in Sandy, a 97,000-person suburb southeast of Salt Lake City. A video recorded by Metcalf and posted on social media shows young men using homophobic slurs while Christian Peacock demands they leave.
