Draper, UT

ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Society
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Utah State
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Local screening preview: JEWTAH

For any creative work, it can be a long road to getting that work from your head out into the world. For Jeremy Rishe and the team behind the feature film Jewtah, it feels particularly long. Rishe—an actor now based in New York, but raised in East Millcreek—is the co-screenwriter...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deidre Henderson
cityweekly.net

Free Tampons for Men

Here's something that's going to drive our friends on the right nuts. Salt Lake City officials will put free tampons in men's restrooms in all city facilities. Wait till Tucker Carlson gets ahold of this! He will announce, as he has on numerous occasions, that it's the end of civilization.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
ABC4

Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
OGDEN, UT
midvalejournal.com

Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults

In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
MIDVALE, UT
The Associated Press

Utah police investigating attack on gay couple as hate crime

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police said on Wednesday that an attack against a gay couple in suburban Salt Lake City is being investigated as a hate crime. Stefanie Peacock said her 18-year-old son, Christian, and his boyfriend Jacob Metcalf, also 18, were attacked just after midnight Saturday. They were standing outside of the Peacocks’ home in Sandy, a 97,000-person suburb southeast of Salt Lake City. A video recorded by Metcalf and posted on social media shows young men using homophobic slurs while Christian Peacock demands they leave.
SANDY, UT

