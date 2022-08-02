ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to improve student grades in Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus grades for your students are one of the most important elements to consider when evaluating your university, and are raised by numerous factors like happiness, resources and staff. In many ways, the student grades your campus produces are the most effective and important measure of your performance in Two Point Campus, so it's worth understanding how they work and how you can improve them. Below we'll cover how to increase your student grades in Two Point Campus, and how the different mechanics come together in this regard.
Chalkbeat

Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
Scary Mommy

Parents Are Spending Double On School Supplies This Year

Back-to-school shopping trips used to be magical — checking the school supplies off our list, picking out the best Lisa Frank folders and #2 pencils, and being giddy with anticipation for another school year. These days, however, what used to be an exciting outing has turned into a money-draining, stressful task for most parents, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and the endless pandemic.
Chalkbeat

How do I get my students to care about their studies?

Hi, Dr. Kem, It’s heavy being an educator right now. While I have a good handle on what I need to do for myself to stay in a good headspace, there are more demands on the profession and a challenging worldview toward teachers right now. As a department chair with over 20 teachers in my department, I need to be the mental health support for the rest of my teachers. I am transparent with...
ZDNet

The pandemic's surprising impact on K-12 computer science education

Computer science has evolved from an elective experience to a foundational element of K-12 education for many American students in less than a generation. But decisions about how and when students learn about this topic mostly rest with local and state education leaders. The pandemic reshaped ideas and practices for...
Axios

A new online tutoring bundle aims to help kids catch up

Online learning platform Varsity Tutors launched Thursday what it calls a first-of-its-kind subscription bundle offering one-on-one tutoring, live classes, self-study programs and more. The program, called "Learning Memberships," starts at $249/month. Why it matters: Kids across the country are woefully behind after years of COVID-related education disruptions, and parents are...
