Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Ogden hikes taxes, but drops politician pay raise
The workers argued that Ogden paid less than most other cities for comparable jobs, while most residents praised the workers but said inflation and other proposed tax hikes were going too far.
Wasatch Back residents missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed property
The state Unclaimed Property Division handles the task of safeguarding unclaimed money and tangible properties and returning it to their rightful owners. Unclaimed property comes from sources like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents, and unpaid insurance benefits. Utah State Treasurer Marlo Oaks said...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
More condos, less office space: Canyon Centre development changes course
Eight years after the first development plans for the Canyon Centre Development were approved by the Cottonwood Heights City Council, there is only one remaining phase of development to be completed. However, it may have to be altered based on the challenges of the current social climate. On June 21,...
utahbusiness.com
CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden
Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
Rezone denied along Fort Union Boulevard
Zoning related issues and discussions are quite frequent within the governing bodies of Utah. For Cottonwood Heights, one of the most common zoning related discussions involves zoning along the major corridor Fort Union Boulevard. Recently, one plot of land requesting a rezone has sparked conversations about zoning for six months.
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
davisjournal.com
School district approves CRA with Centerville for Powersports Mall
Construction is underway for an 80,000 square foot Young Powersports Mall on frontage road in Centerville. They sell ATVs, trailers, snowmobiles and other outdoor equipment and the business is expected to bring in 60 new jobs. Photo by Tom Haraldsen. CENTERVILLE—The Davis School District Board of Education approved a CRA...
KSLTV
Health agencies look into cancer risks near Sandy medical facility
SANDY, Utah — Local health agencies are keeping an eye on chemical emissions from a medical sterilization facility. According to Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency informed them that the BD Medical facility on 9450 S., State Street could be causing long-term cancer risks to surrounding residents.
Daily Herald
Utah County launches Property Watch Notification service
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Utah County Commission, Andrea Allen, the county recorder, demonstrated the launch of the Utah County Property Watch Notification service. This is a free service allowing Utah County residents to watch the properties they subscribed for, according to Allen. “People can begin the search by...
buildingsaltlake.com
Motel 6 in South Downtown could be replaced by new high-rise
The shifting footprint of Downtown Salt Lake City shows no sign of slowing through the potential upcoming recession. The latest example: A low-rate motel on the fringe of the Downtown core would be replaced by a 16-story residential high-rise under a proposal floated on a developer’s website in recent weeks.
Gephardt Daily
Hazardous Devices Unit responds to discovery of ‘suspicious item’ near SLC business
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to a local business Thursday morning after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”. Officers responded to 185 W. 1700 South, on the south border of the...
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
davisjournal.com
More growth coming north of Station Park
FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
midvalejournal.com
Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults
In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Salt Lake City street
Building on the west side of State Street between 100 South and 200 South were evacuated following a gas leak, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
deseret.com
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
New tunnel at SLC airport will make walk between concourses shorter
Construction is underway on a new tunnel at the Salt Lake City International airport that will make the walk from the main terminal to Concourse B shorter.
kjzz.com
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
