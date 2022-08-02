ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

utahbusiness.com

CBRE sells 86-unit apartment community in Ogden

Ogden — CBRE has facilitated the sale of The Lofts at Five Points, an 86-unit, urban-designed, multifamily community in Ogden, Utah to HiCap Management, LLC. CBRE’s Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar represented the seller, Utah-based Crockett & Koehler, LLC, in this transaction. Jesse Weber, Andrew Behrens, and Ryan Jameson of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged the financing.
OGDEN, UT
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com

Rezone denied along Fort Union Boulevard

Zoning related issues and discussions are quite frequent within the governing bodies of Utah. For Cottonwood Heights, one of the most common zoning related discussions involves zoning along the major corridor Fort Union Boulevard. Recently, one plot of land requesting a rezone has sparked conversations about zoning for six months.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
davisjournal.com

School district approves CRA with Centerville for Powersports Mall

Construction is underway for an 80,000 square foot Young Powersports Mall on frontage road in Centerville. They sell ATVs, trailers, snowmobiles and other outdoor equipment and the business is expected to bring in 60 new jobs. Photo by Tom Haraldsen. CENTERVILLE—The Davis School District Board of Education approved a CRA...
CENTERVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Health agencies look into cancer risks near Sandy medical facility

SANDY, Utah — Local health agencies are keeping an eye on chemical emissions from a medical sterilization facility. According to Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency informed them that the BD Medical facility on 9450 S., State Street could be causing long-term cancer risks to surrounding residents.
SANDY, UT
Daily Herald

Utah County launches Property Watch Notification service

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Utah County Commission, Andrea Allen, the county recorder, demonstrated the launch of the Utah County Property Watch Notification service. This is a free service allowing Utah County residents to watch the properties they subscribed for, according to Allen. “People can begin the search by...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Motel 6 in South Downtown could be replaced by new high-rise

The shifting footprint of Downtown Salt Lake City shows no sign of slowing through the potential upcoming recession. The latest example: A low-rate motel on the fringe of the Downtown core would be replaced by a 16-story residential high-rise under a proposal floated on a developer’s website in recent weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

More growth coming north of Station Park

FARMINGTON—The west side of Farmington has seen substantial growth with Station Park and the housing surrounding it. A plan to develop the area north of that into a business park has been in the works for about two years. Plans for the new Farmington Station are currently under review by the planning commission and city council.
FARMINGTON, UT
midvalejournal.com

Low-cost dental clinic helps transform smiles for children and adults

In 2019, the Charitable Health Clinic operated by Midvale Community Building Community (CBC) was busy: an average of 200 medical or dental visits per month. A few months into the pandemic that number increased, and now the number of total visits has doubled. “June (2021) is when we started getting...
MIDVALE, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

