huntnewsnu.com
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
Daily Free Press
Construction moves along near Hynes Convention Center on skyscraper project over Mass Pike
Construction near Hynes Convention Center — known as Parcel 12 — will result in two buildings with new office, retail and hotel space in Boston’s Back Bay and will be completed in summer 2023. Commercial real estate developers Samuels & Associates have been in the process of...
cohaitungchi.com
20 of the Best Free Things to Do in Boston
Boston is considered one of the greatest cities in the nation and, to some, the world. With over 400 years of history as one of the original English settlements in Massachusetts, you can be sure there are tons of interesting things to learn, see, and do in “The Cradle of Liberty.” There are actually many activities that don’t cost a dime, like this list of fun free things to do in Boston.
Watertown News
Five Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week
A single family home, a duplex and three condos were sold this week. 35 Elton Ave., 4 bedroom 1 bathroom 2,598 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $796,000. 104 Coolidge Hill #8, 2 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,818 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $802,500. 71-73 Burnham St., 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,150 sq....
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
rock929rocks.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Video: Tour a mid-century modern estate on the market in Medfield
Estate designed by Nathaniel Saltonstall hits the market for $2.95m. At the intersection of art and living stands a property Nathaniel Saltonstall, a Boston architect and a former president of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, designed in Medfield. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 70 Main St. dates to 1937...
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
New North Station fare gates now in action
Passengers looking to ride the MBTA’s commuter rail out of North Station better keep a frim grasp on their tickets. Starting Saturday, the MBTA announced that their 30 new electronic gates are in effect at the station. Riders will need to tap their ticket to the gate in order to reach the train platform.
WCVB
A century-old shoe store in Boston, and four decades of matchmaking lunch dates
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain,George’s Shoes is known for its low prices. A century after first opening its doors, the store has expanded to offer women’s clothing and designer handbags. The year 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for Lunch Dates – a Boston-based matchmaking service. For...
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
iheart.com
Andover Man Jumps In Charles River After His Phone Fall In, Finds 10 More
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — When people hear the tragic sound of their phone hitting the Charles River it typically follows with anger and then acceptance that they will never see it again... until one man decided to go Apple bobbing. WBZ's Matt Shearer spoke with the man who...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
