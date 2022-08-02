It's been a wild ride this week in Wordle, so it's fitting that today's solution is a type of vehicle. The WordleBot reports that 603 players had to make an average of 4.6 guesses before figuring out today's word, so it's not exactly an easy ride, but as always, we come bearing hints and tips to help you solve the puzzle in time to preserve your streak. We also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you want.

