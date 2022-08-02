Read on www.dbltap.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
Today's Wordle Answer #412 - August 5, 2022 Solution And Hints
It's been a wild ride this week in Wordle, so it's fitting that today's solution is a type of vehicle. The WordleBot reports that 603 players had to make an average of 4.6 guesses before figuring out today's word, so it's not exactly an easy ride, but as always, we come bearing hints and tips to help you solve the puzzle in time to preserve your streak. We also do a full reveal of the answer in the second section, so you can skip on down if that's what you want.
Fortnite Challenges: How to gain shields while emoting
THURSDAY brings a whole new collection of Fortnite challenges, with 15,000XP available for each completion. Here’s the low-down on how to complete each one. Bounce on three separate crash points without landing. Crash points are those bounce points that help change up Fortnite’s movement. If you go near...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Ouroboros Fusion guide and all partner combinations
From the outside, most JRPGs appear similar. Typically people slot them into either turn-based or action RPGs, but in reality each one introduces or reinvents mechanics within those basic boundaries to different degrees to spice up the gameplay. This could be as simple as how spells work, how elements react, or how turns are decided. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 plays out in real time with a party of characters fighting in the field all at once. Aside from the smaller mechanical elements, the big new addition to this JRPG is the Ouroboros system.
Apex Legends’ new character, Vantage, is a sniper with an affinity for heights
Apex Legends has a new character watching over the battlefield from far away. Vantage, the game’s newest Legend, was officially announced last week, but on Thursday Respawn revealed her entire kit. Just like her trailer suggested, she’s a sniper with an adorable bat named Echo to help her out of tight situations.
All Vampire Survivors cheats and how they work
Vampire Survivors cheats are somewhat of a secret new addition to the monster-melting bullet hell game. Once you've unlocked them, you can turn yourself into an absolute menace just by typing in a few special codes. These codes can also be used to unlock characters, including a bunch of secret ones, stages to play on, and relics to use. And, for no good reason, you can also make your screen spin (opens in new tab)!
Inside the Backrooms: Where to find the elevator code
Inside the Backrooms is an Early Access co-op horror game that will have you exploring each room as you try to figure out how to open up new areas. Each room will get more dangerous too, with "entities" doing their best to hinder you while you search for clues and solve puzzles.
YC and a16z back virtual reality basketball app Gym Class
This makes it fairly notable news whenever a big institutional investor makes a bet in a VR startup these days — even just a seed round. Earlier this week I sat down with the folks at basketball virtual reality app Gym Class, which just closed an $8 million seed round from Andreessen Horowitz. Other backers include Founders, Inc., Todd and Rahul’s Angel Fund and Balaji Srinivasan.
‘Enter The Panchaku’ update for ‘Dead Cells’ introduces frying pan weapon
Motion Twin has confirmed details of its 30th update for rogue-like dungeon crawler Dead Cells, with Enter The Panchaku introducing new weapons, new ways to interact with the world around you and several balancing fixes. Available now for PC and coming soon to consoles, Enter The Panchaku brings with it...
How to show Formula instead of Value in Excel Cells
If you want to display the formula in cells instead of calculated results in an Excel spreadsheet, here is how you can do that. It is possible to show the used or applied formula and hide the actual result in any cell in Microsoft Excel using this tutorial. For that, you need to turn on a setting included in the Excel Options panel.
Holoswim 2 swimming goggles with real-time AR display
Building on the companies first generation of augmented reality swimming goggles capable of displaying your times and metrics in front of your eyes as you swim. GUANGLI has once again return to Kickstarter to launch their second generation Holoswim 2 smart swimming goggles capable of displaying distance, time, speed and pace, laps, strokes, goal progress, calories and even heart rate using an optional accessory. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).
Madden 23 Soundtrack: Full List of Artists and Tracks
The Madden NFL 23 soundtrack is nearly set to rock the headsets and speakers of players throughout the simulation football world. Here is the full list of artists and songs included in the Madden 23 soundtrack at launch. Madden 23 Soundtrack: Full List of Artists and Tracks. Unfortunately, at the...
