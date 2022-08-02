Let’s Try a Little Smoking With Gunner Jackson

Read on wkml.com
Kick Butt Tip of the Day for August 4 – Never Give Up
From the late Reverend Dr. Robert Schuller, “tough times never last but tough people do.”. – Don Chase’s Kick Butt Tip of the Day is a daily motivational feature designed to give you the inspiration you need to power through your day. Check out all the Kick Butt Tips here.
The Ultimate Farm Aid Playlist to Get You Ready for the Raleigh Show
Farm Aid 2022 is coming to Raleigh in September and the lineup is incredible, so we put together a playlist! Farm Aid not only puts on a killer music festival, their mission is rooted in a much deeper cause. In 1985, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young organized the...
Here's the best sandwhich shop in NC, according to Yelp reviews
Bryson City, N.C. — According to a list compiled by Yelp for National Sandwich Month, a sandwhich shop in western North Carolina tops the charts for having the best sandwhiches in the state. The High Test Deli And Sweet Shop in Bryson City was rated one of the best...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
Pledge of Allegiance for August 3 – Ms. Floyd’s Class Long Branch Elementary
The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Ms. Floyd’s class at Long Branch Elementary School in Lumberton. Thanks Ms. Floyd. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and...
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
Moore County Couple ‘Screaming’ Happy About Powerball Lottery Win
A Moore County couple is “screaming” happy, after winning $150,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball drawing. Edward Gosselin Jr., and his wife Joan Gosselin, of West End in Moore County, got the lucky notice after winning in the July 18 Powerball drawing. Edward said he was checking his morning emails and got the alert about winning and shared the good news with his wife.
Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries
Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
Mystery solved! Strange creatures found on North Carolina beach identified
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina museum workers have identified some strange creatures they found recently. Back in July, members of the turtle patrol team with the Cape Lookout National Seashore found the creatures on the coast next to a log covered in barnacles. Last week, researchers with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences […]
Nuclear energy is best for North Carolina
As global warming heats up, North Carolina needs to go nuclear. Recent state legislation requires Duke Energy to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 significantly, and nuclear energy will be the best alternative for clean, reliable, and affordable energy. In June, North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, signed House Bill 951. This...
Spirit Halloween Hiring Across North Carolina for Seasonal Jobs
Nothing is certain expect for death, taxes and the Spirit Halloween store popping up ever year in towns all over North Carolina, bringing jobs with it. This year Spirit Halloween is looking for a lot more help and offering a lot of perks. According to a press release from the...
Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
24 North Carolina restaurants that were featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. With that being said, there’s more to our great state’s food […]
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima
North Carolina's connection to the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The atomic bomb, carried by the Enola Gay, was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, effectively ending World War II. One of the men on board that plane was a North Carolina native. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
Boozy ice cream now being sold at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods
This ice cream is for adults only.
2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers
If your mom ever claimed that video games wouldn’t pay off, it’s time for a change, as two cities in North Carolina have been named among the best in the country for gamers. Gaming has been a part of my life since I understood hand and eye coordination....
