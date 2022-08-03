MTA unveils 1st section of new ceilings at Penn Station's LIRR Concourse

The MTA unveiled the first section of the grand new 18-foot ceiling at Penn Station's Long Island Rail Road Concourse.

The so-called "head knocker" beams were removed from the ceilings in the halls on the west side of the 33rd Street corridor.

The ceilings have been raised from six feet, eight inches to 18 feet.

"The moment LIRR customers have been waiting decades for is coming closer," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Lieber says it's just one more step to improving Penn Station for commuters.

"During the pandemic, we started the process of fixing Penn by opening the major new entrance at 33rd Street and Moynihan Train Hall," he said. "Now, customers are getting a glimpse of what, when finished, will be a completely transformed and expanded LIRR Concourse at Penn Station."

Crews will replace the existing facility with a single-level, world-class, modern, spacious, light-filled station that is easy to navigate.

The LIRR Concourse will be completed by March 2023.

