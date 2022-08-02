They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.

YOGA ・ 3 DAYS AGO