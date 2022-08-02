ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival returns this September

By FOX 29 Staff, Taylor Black
fox29.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square

Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
fox29.com

American Vegan Center grand opening in Old City

PHILADELPHIA - The American Vegan Center is opening in Old City, and they have lots of events and giveaways planned for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located at 17 North 2nd Street, the AVC offers vegan food, information, and vegan history tours. The grand opening for the AVC will be held on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Osteria Ama

If you’re looking for some great Italian food, Bob has the place for you! He dropped by Osteria Ama, a new restaurant in Chadds Ford where they’re making their own pasta and bread!
CHADDS FORD, PA
PhillyBite

Old City Wedding Stroll in Philadelphia

Why Old City Is a One-Stop Shop For All Your Wedding. Participating businesses include Shane Confectionery, Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar, Philly Bride, SuitShop, Amina, Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar, Fork, Panorama Wine Bar, Arch Enemy Arts, FringeArts, Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, Kick Axe Throwing, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, Power Plant Productions, Art in the Age, Chick Invitations, Hitched, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, NE Flower Boutique, and many others. All participants will be entered to win a Wedding Gift Basket valued at $1,000. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Dance#Art Galleries#Fringearts Theater
PhillyBite

Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

2nd Street Fest, Alicia Keys, BlackStar films, and Jerry Garcia tributes in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

City sidewalks are hot (literally and figuratively) as Philadelphia showcases three cultural festivals and the highly anticipated return of one of the city’s biggest events, the 2nd Street Festival. There’s a concert to suit any genre preference as artists from Alicia Keys to Run the Jewels take the stage. And sunflowers are in bloom over the next two weekends as Shady Brook Farm hosts its annual Sunflower Festival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Generation Change Philly:

There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
South Philly Review

South Street gears up for busy August

A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

A taste of Philadelphia comes to the Flagship City Food Hall

The Flagship City Food Hall welcomed a new restaurant Monday that will give customers a little taste of Philly. North Row Philly officially opened on Monday afternoon, and staff of the restaurant say they are excited to serve the Erie community. The new restaurant will feature its own cheese sauce and Philly subs with chicken […]
ERIE, PA
MyChesCo

Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Who Will Clean Up Philly?

For the last several months, I’ve been researching and writing about Philadelphia’s struggles with illegal dumping: the people who do it, the people in charge of stopping them, the citizens working against it, and potential solutions the City has neglected. This work has been motivated by a simple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe in South Philadelphia is now open

Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe is open for business. The former Colanzi’s Bar at 1301 West Moyamensing Avenue in South Philadelphia has been revamped and is now an all-day cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The family-friendly dining spot features brick oven pizza (including breakfast pizzas!), sandwiches, homemade soup,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy