The Philadelphia Fringe Festival returns this September

Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire charges
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
2 teachers behind 'Afromation Avenue' coming to West Philly
What started as a book of affirmations will soon be "Afromation Avenue" -- a collection of positive street signs meant to uplift the community.
Dinner at Stephen Starr's Parc on Rittenhouse Square
Lisa is bringing these services to the greater Philadelphia area - yay - this is a game changer. Selling real estate, I was super excited to learn about Lisa's birdSEED program, which is rolling out in Philadelphia in September/October 2022, where Lisa and her advisory board are funding $10,000 to $15,000 (a better version no-strings grant) for first-time homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color. If this "grant" would be a game changer and help you buy a home. Contact Realtor Dana Friedman of Keller Williams at (215) 901-4522 for more info.
Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes
PHILADELPHIA - Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment. The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning. The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic,...
American Vegan Center grand opening in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - The American Vegan Center is opening in Old City, and they have lots of events and giveaways planned for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located at 17 North 2nd Street, the AVC offers vegan food, information, and vegan history tours. The grand opening for the AVC will be held on...
Osteria Ama
If you’re looking for some great Italian food, Bob has the place for you! He dropped by Osteria Ama, a new restaurant in Chadds Ford where they’re making their own pasta and bread!
Old City Wedding Stroll in Philadelphia
Why Old City Is a One-Stop Shop For All Your Wedding. Participating businesses include Shane Confectionery, Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar, Philly Bride, SuitShop, Amina, Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar, Fork, Panorama Wine Bar, Arch Enemy Arts, FringeArts, Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, Kick Axe Throwing, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, Power Plant Productions, Art in the Age, Chick Invitations, Hitched, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, NE Flower Boutique, and many others. All participants will be entered to win a Wedding Gift Basket valued at $1,000. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
2nd Street Fest, Alicia Keys, BlackStar films, and Jerry Garcia tributes in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
City sidewalks are hot (literally and figuratively) as Philadelphia showcases three cultural festivals and the highly anticipated return of one of the city’s biggest events, the 2nd Street Festival. There’s a concert to suit any genre preference as artists from Alicia Keys to Run the Jewels take the stage. And sunflowers are in bloom over the next two weekends as Shady Brook Farm hosts its annual Sunflower Festival.
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
Members of the Jackson 5 to Perform Their Only Fall Show at the Xcite Center at Bensalem’s Parx Casino
The Jacksons will perform their only fall show in Bucks County.Image via Parx Casino. Several surviving members of the Jackson 5 are set to perform at Bensalem’s Parx Casino next month. Chloe Rabinowitz wrote about the upcoming show for Broadway World Pennsylvania.
West Philadelphia community celebrates 'National Night Out'
"We are part of the community, it's their neighborhood, but we come in here to help them. So we gotta make sure that we advertise all these resources," said 19th District Police Captain Robert McKeever.
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
A taste of Philadelphia comes to the Flagship City Food Hall
The Flagship City Food Hall welcomed a new restaurant Monday that will give customers a little taste of Philly. North Row Philly officially opened on Monday afternoon, and staff of the restaurant say they are excited to serve the Erie community. The new restaurant will feature its own cheese sauce and Philly subs with chicken […]
Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches with a built-in center bar. Is it an accessibility feature, or hostile architecture?
The crowds that flock to Rittenhouse Square will find brand new benches lining the Center City park. They’re larger to account for the square’s growing popularity, per the group that paid for them, but still have a central armrest, a feature that’s been called out as “hostile architecture.”
Who Will Clean Up Philly?
For the last several months, I’ve been researching and writing about Philadelphia’s struggles with illegal dumping: the people who do it, the people in charge of stopping them, the citizens working against it, and potential solutions the City has neglected. This work has been motivated by a simple...
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe in South Philadelphia is now open
Colanzi’s Moira’mensing Cafe is open for business. The former Colanzi’s Bar at 1301 West Moyamensing Avenue in South Philadelphia has been revamped and is now an all-day cafe serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The family-friendly dining spot features brick oven pizza (including breakfast pizzas!), sandwiches, homemade soup,...
